SimplyAsk.ai announced as #1 fastest-growing AI Automation leader in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Program: Companies-to-Watch

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - SimplyAsk.ai, a Canadian leader in AI-driven products and consulting services, has been recognized as the #1 fastest growing AI Automation platform and #2 overall in the Companies-to-Watch category of Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50 program. The award recognizes emerging companies based on their impressive revenue growth, with SimplyAsk.ai seeing over 5000% in growth on platform-related services and offerings.

SimplyAsk.ai's CEO, Shuli Gortler, credits her team of 80 employees and the impact of Symphona, SimplyAsk.ai's no-code AI automation platform, with the company's early-stage success. Gortler said,"Being selected by Deloitte as a Company-to-Watch is a tremendous honour and a direct reflection of our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. This acknowledgment validates our mission to empower organizations and enhance their operational efficiency and accuracy with Symphona's advanced conversational AI Agents, AI‑powered workflow automation, intelligent ticketing and task management, and open integrations. With clients across multiple industries like TELUS, The City of Vancouver, Sigfusson Northern, and Novus, SimplyAsk.ai is committed to enabling midmarket and enterprise organizations to run their operations more intelligently and efficiently."

The Companies-to-Watch category is a ranking of Canadian technology companies with the potential to be future Technology Fast 50 category candidates based on their revenue growth percentage over their last three years of operations. This year's winners were required to have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2022 and $2.5 million in 2024.

"The 2025 Companies-to-Watch category winners are paving the way for a new era of innovation in Canada's technology industry," said Amanda Perran, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader at Deloitte Canada. "Their creativity, agility, and drive set them apart as rising stars, and we are eager to see how their fresh perspectives and bold ambitions will shape the future of our tech ecosystem."

"We're seeing incredible promise from these emerging companies, who are already challenging norms and pushing boundaries," said Brendan Cooper, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader at Deloitte Canada. "Their passion and forward-thinking ideas are fueling exciting momentum, and we look forward to watching their continued growth and the positive impact they will make across Canada's technology landscape."

