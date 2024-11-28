SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS PROVIDES Q4 2024 GUIDANCE INCLUDING PROJECTED ANNUALIZED Q4 REVENUE OF $47.2 MILLION & NORMALIZED NET INCOME OF $10.4 MILLION ($0.095 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE), APPOINTMENT OF VICE PRESIDENT, MARKETING & PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, AND GRADUATION TO TSXV TIER 1 ISSUER STATUS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (TSXV: HASH) ("SSC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tairance Rutter to the position of Vice President, Marketing & Product Development with SSC. SSC is also pleased to provide Q4 2024 guidance, including record projected gross revenue, adjusted EBITDA and normalized net income, and the graduation from TSXV Tier 2 to TSXV Tier 1 status.

Appointment of Tairance Rutter as Vice President, Marketing & Product Development

SSC is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tairance Rutter as SSC's Vice President, Marketing & Product Development, supplementing his current role as President of ANC Inc. ("ANC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of SSC acquired on October 18, 2024.

Jeff Swainson, President and CEO of SSC, stated: "Tairance has done an incredible job as ANC's President, and he is already elevating SSC's capabilities company wide. SSC has a culture of meritocracy and Tairance's appointment was an easy decision for our team."

Q4 2024 Quarterly Guidance

SSC projects record quarterly gross revenue during Q4 2024 of approximately $11.8 million (Q3 2024 - $7.2 million, Q4 2023 - $1.8 million), representing growth rates of 64% quarter over quarter and 556% compared to the same quarter last year. SSC's projected revenue growth is attributable equally to the organic growth of SSC's brands Astrolab, Frootyhooty, Lamplighter, Roilty, and Zest, and to SSC's acquisitions of CannMart and ANC.

SSC projects Q4 2024 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.1 million (Q3 2024 - $1.0 million, Q4 2023 - $0.1 million) (see Non-IFRS Financial Measures, below), representing growth rates of 210% quarter over quarter and 3,000% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSC projects Q4 2024 normalized net income of approximately $3.0 million (Q3 2024 - $0.9 million, Q4 2023 - $0.05 million) (see Non-IFRS Financial Measures, below), representing growth rates of 233% quarter over quarter and 5,900% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSC projects Q4 2024 net income of approximately $2.9 million (Q3 2024 - $0.4 million, Q4 2023 - $0.1 million), representing growth rates of 569% quarter over quarter and 2,294% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSC's streak of positive adjusted EBITDA and normalized net income is expected to extend to ten and eight quarters respectively.

Q4 2024 Annualized Guidance

SSC projects record annualized Q4 2024 gross revenue of approximately $47.2 million (Q3 2024 - $28.7 million, Q4 2023 - $7.2 million), representing growth rates of 64% quarter over quarter and 798% compared to the same annualized quarter last year.

SSC projects record annualized Q4 2024 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $11.0 million (Q3 2024 - $4.0 million, Q4 2023 - $0.4 million) (see Non-IFRS Financial Measures, below), representing growth rates of 175% quarter over quarter and 2,650% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSC projects annualized Q4 2024 normalized net income of approximately $10.4 million (Q3 2024 - $3.6 million, Q4 2023 - $0.2 million) (see Non-IFRS Financial Measures, below), representing growth rates of 189% quarter over quarter and 5,100% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSC projects annualized Q4 2024 net income of approximately $11.6 million (Q3 2024 - $1.7 million, Q4 2023 - $(3.9) million), representing growth rates of 582% quarter over quarter and 497% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mr. Swainson continued: "Q4 2024 is shaping up to be another banner quarter for SSC with strong growth across all key metrics, including revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and normalized net income, and the closing of the ANC acquisition on October 18, 2024. Marking our third highly accretive acquisition of the year, ANC is providing immediate value, which edifies our strategy focused on opportunistic acquisitions, and coupled with our strong organic revenue growth and exceptional execution capability, we find ourselves with a highly effective platform for continued growth as we enter 2025. I thank our entire team for their incredible ability to drive our notable value creation thus far in 2024."

Continued Rationalization and Cost Savings

The figures above include the operations of SSC and its subsidiaries Massive Hash Factory Ltd., CannMart Inc. ("CannMart") (acquisition closed September 12, 2024), and ANC (acquisition closed October 18, 2024). SSC is continuing to capture synergies in respect of these acquisitions, the intent of which will further reduce expenses during Q1 2025.

Past Guidance Versus Actuals

SSC provided guidance in Q2 2024 and Q3 2024 and it has exceeded guidance in each of these quarters. A comparison of SSC's guidance to reported amounts are as follows:

Quarter Gross

Revenue

Guidance Reported

Gross

Revenue Adjusted

EBITDA

Guidance(1) Reported

Adjusted

EBITDA(1) Net Income or

Normalized

Net Income

Guidance(1) Reported Net

Income or

Normalized

Net Income(1) Q2 2024 $4,000,000 $4,232,663 $850,000 $952,986 $750,000 $890,725 Q3 2024 $7,000,000 $7,175,617 $1,000,000 $1,004,542 $900,000 $923,479 Q4 2024 $11,800,000 Due April 30,

2025 $3,100,000 Due April 30,

2025 $2,900,000 Due April 30, 2025

Note: 1. Adjusted EBITDA and normalized net income are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below.

Graduation from TSXV Tier 2 to TSXV Tier 1

SSC announces that it has graduated from TSXV Tier 2 to TSXV Tier 1 status. With strict criteria and the requirement to demonstrate strong working capital and historical revenue, this graduation edifies SSC's progress and advancement as a TSXV issuer.

In connection with SSC's graduation to Tier 1, SSC's escrowed securities held in surplus security escrow and value security escrow pursuant to TSXV policies in connection with SSC's qualifying transaction will now be released in accordance with the applicable Tier 1 escrow release schedules.

About Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.

SSC is a public company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). SSC's mission is to provide pure, potent, terpene-rich ready to consume cannabis products to discerning cannabis consumers. For more information regarding SSC, please see www.simplysolventless.ca.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes references to "adjusted EBITDA" and "normalized net income", which are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The intent of these non-IFRS measures is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. These non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. As such, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, and share compensation expenses, minus any gain on settlement or disposal. Adjusted EBITDA is considered as a useful measure by management of SSC to understand the profitability of SSC excluding the effects of capital structure, taxation and depreciation, but may not be appropriate for other purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three months ended Nine months ended

Sept 30, 2024 $ Sept 30, 2023 $ Sept 30, 2024 $ Sept 30, 2023 $









Net and comprehensive (loss)

income -424,446 121,216 2,147,780 2,041,282 Add (deduct):







Depreciation and

amortization 27,409 12,950 53,877 35,304 Net interest (income) expense 53,654 66,520 154,423 261,864 Gain on settlement (15,212) - (446,883) - Gain on disposal - 0- - (353,833) Restructuring Costs 225,348 - 225,348 - Share compensation expense 288,897 69,982 434,554 182,258 Adjusted EBITDA 1,004,542 270,008 2,569,099 2,166,875



Normalized net income is calculated as net income less any gain on settlement or disposal, plus share compensation expense. Normalized net income is considered as a useful measure by management of SSC to understand the profitability of SSC excluding the effects of certain non-operating items.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to normalized net income:



Three months ended Nine months ended

Sept 30, 2024 $ Sept 30, 2023 $ Sept 30, 2024 $ Sept 30, 2023 $









Net and comprehensive (loss)

income 424,446 121,216 2,147,780 2,041,282 Add (deduct):







Gain on settlement (15,212) - (446,883) - Gain on disposal - - - (353,833) Restructuring costs 225,348 - - - Share compensation expense 288,897 69,682 434,554 182,258 Normalized Net Income 923,479 190,898 2,360,799 1,869,707



Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd., Jeff Swainson, President and CEO, Phone: 403-796-3640, Email: [email protected]