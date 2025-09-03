SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS APPOINTS VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDS SALES TEAM ACROSS CANADA

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (TSXV: HASH) ("SSC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Emily Riehl to the position of Vice President, Sales, effective immediately, and the expansion of its national sales team from two to seven individuals, significantly improving sales reach and presence across Canada.

Appointment of Vice President, Sales

Emily is a high-achieving sales executive with over seven years of experience in the Canadian cannabis industry. Emily has a track record of building relationships with key retail accounts, provincial wholesale organizations, and the budtender community, resulting in significant sales growth to her past organizations. Having worked her way up from budtender to Vice President Sales, Emily brings a blend of "OG" cannabis and sales executive skills, which makes her a trusted partner for a wide scope of customers.

Prior to joining SSC, Emily was National Director of Sales, Key Accounts at Adastra Holdings Ltd., which holds the number one spot in the concentrates category in Canada, and prior thereto, was Director, Western Sales & National Key Accounts at Greentone Enterprises Inc.

Expansion of National Sales Force

Emily will lead a significantly expanded national team of seven key account and regional sales representatives covering British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. SSC believes that this new sales force is capable of expanding the breadth, reach, and sales velocity of its brands Astrolab, Frootyhooty, Roilty, Status, and Lamplighter across Canada.

Jeff Swainson, President and CEO of SSC stated: "The appointment of Emily Riehl to the position of Vice President, Sales, and the expansion of our sales team across Canada, comes at a key inflection point for SSC as we continue to rapidly scale our business. On the heels of record Q2 2025 gross revenue, we remain excited about the launch of Sluggers in Canada, and furthermore, that we now have the sales team to drive increased sales velocity of our in-house suite of brands across Canada. Emily's leadership and expertise is expected to bring significant benefit to SSC in the coming months, and we are proud to have attracted an executive of Emily's calibre to our team."

In conjunction with her appointment, Emily has been granted a total of 250,000 stock options of SSC at an exercise price of $0.35 per share. The options expire after five years and vest 1/3 on the date of grant, 1/3 on the first anniversary of the grant, and 1/3 on the second anniversary of the grant. The option grant remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

About Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.

SSC is a public company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). SSC's mission is to provide pure, potent, terpene-rich ready to consume cannabis products to discerning cannabis consumers. For more information regarding SSC, please see www.simplysolventless.ca.

