SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS ANNOUNCES OVER SUBSCRIPTION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING TO $6.0 MILLION & EXPECTED DELTA 9 BIO-TECH CLOSING DATE OF FEBRUARY 7, 2025

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (TSXV: HASH) ("SSC") is pleased to announce that due to very strong demand it intends to over subscribe the previously announced non-brokered secured convertible debenture unit ("Debenture Unit") financing from $5.0 million to $6.0 million (the "Offering") (see Debenture Unit financing announcement). $375,000 of the Offering is being subscribed by insiders. SSC is pleased to also announce that it has received approval from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta pursuant to Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.'s proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, to complete the acquisition of Delta 9 Bio-Tech ("Bio-Tech") as previously announced on December 30, 2024 (see Bio-Tech acquisition announcement). SSC anticipates closing the strategic acquisition of Bio-Tech on or about February 7, 2025.

Jeff Swainson, SSC President & CEO stated: "To date, SSC has received approximately $8.0 million of indicative demand for the Offering. We would like to thank all participants for their confidence in SSC. While we are not over subscribing to the full extent of the indicative demand, the over subscription to $6.0 million provides a distinct advantage." Swainson elaborated: "SSC has an acquisition payment of $2.25 million due in connection with the anticipated closing of Bio-Tech on or about February 7, 2025, and a further acquisition payment of $4.0 million due on May 31, 2025, in connection with the acquisition of ANC Inc. that previously closed in October 2024. Barring any unforeseen strategic or operational initiatives, the over subscription of the Offering to $6.0 million allows SSC to fund these acquisition payments without conducting further financing."

Over Subscribed $6.0 Million Convertible Debenture Financing Terms

The Debenture Units have the following key terms:

Debenture Units : Each Debenture Unit consists of one $1,000 principal value convertible debentures of SSC (the " Debentures ") and 1,000 common share purchase warrants of SSC (the " Warrants ").

: Each Debenture Unit consists of one principal value convertible debentures of SSC (the " ") and 1,000 common share purchase warrants of SSC (the " "). Conversion : The Debentures are convertible into SSC common shares at $1.00 per SSC common share (" Conversion Price "), representing a 30% premium to SSC's 10-day VWAP trading price of $0.77 , at any time during the term of the Debentures at the option of each holder.

: The Debentures are convertible into SSC common shares at per SSC common share (" "), representing a 30% premium to SSC's 10-day VWAP trading price of , at any time during the term of the Debentures at the option of each holder. Maturity Date : 48 months from the date of issuance.

: 48 months from the date of issuance. Interest Rate : 11% per annum payable quarterly in cash.

: 11% per annum payable quarterly in cash. Security : Each Debenture will be secured by all of the present and after acquired property of SSC, which will be evidenced by a general security agreement and a pledge of shares of SSC's subsidiaries.

: Each Debenture will be secured by all of the present and after acquired property of SSC, which will be evidenced by a general security agreement and a pledge of shares of SSC's subsidiaries. Repayment : At maturity, the principal amount outstanding on the Debentures along with any accrued and unpaid interest, will be repaid by SSC in cash .

: At maturity, the principal amount outstanding on the Debentures along with any accrued and unpaid interest, will be repaid by SSC in cash Early Repayment : SSC will have a right to prepay or redeem a part of the entire principal amount of the Debentures at any time prior to maturity by providing a minimum 10 days notice.

: SSC will have a right to prepay or redeem a part of the entire principal amount of the Debentures at any time prior to maturity by providing a minimum 10 days notice. Warrants : Each Warrant is exercisable into one SSC common share at a price of $1.20 per common share for a period of four years from the date of issuance. If the maximum offering up to the over subscription amount is completed, a total of 6,000,000 Warrants will be issued. The Warrant exercise price of $1.20 per common share represents a 56% premium to SSC's 10-day VWAP trading price of $0.77 .

No binding definitive agreement has been entered into with respect to the Offering and there is no guarantee the Offering will be completed on the terms disclosed in this press release or at all. The Offering and the Bio-Tech acquisition are both subject to a number of conditions precedent, including but not limited to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). For more details regarding the Offering and the Bio-Tech acquisition, see SSC's press releases dated January 28, 2025 and December 30, 2024 respectively, which are both available on SSC's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.

SSC is a public company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol HASH. SSC's mission is to provide pure, potent, terpene-rich ready to consume cannabis products to discerning cannabis consumers.

For more information regarding SSC, please see www.simplysolventless.ca.

Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd., Jeff Swainson, President & CEO, Phone: 403-796-3640, Email: [email protected]