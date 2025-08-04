Sanderson has proven track record of driving growth and deep industry knowledge

Sanderson has held key leadership roles at GAM Investments, BlackRock Investment Management

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - SimCorp, a global leader in financial technology and a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse AG, today announced that Peter Sanderson will be named the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

SimCorp names Peter Sanderson as Chief Executive Officer (CNW Group/SimCorp Canada Inc.)

Sanderson brings extensive and diverse expertise to SimCorp, refined over a distinguished career spanning key leadership roles in the financial industry. As Group Chief Executive Officer for GAM Investments from 2019 to 2024, he gained firsthand insights into SimCorp's software as a direct client, enhancing his understanding of the platform's strategic value.

Prior to that, his decade-long tenure at BlackRock Investment Management saw him excel in senior positions, including Managing Director of Multi-Asset Investment Solutions, Financial Markets Advisory, and as a member of the European Executive Committee, where he shaped critical initiatives across diverse financial sectors. His earlier experience at Mondrian Investment Partners and KPMG further reinforced his comprehensive industry acumen. Sanderson's depth of knowledge and leadership capabilities position him uniquely to guide SimCorp toward its ambitious goals.

"I am very excited to join SimCorp at this crucial juncture in the company's growth," said Sanderson. "During periods of unprecedented market turbulence, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients adapt and grow while they continue to evolve their business. I am also impressed by the unique, values-based culture that SimCorp has established and look forward to working with this world-class team on achieving our growth ambitions."

"We are very pleased to welcome Peter to SimCorp, and we are confident he will help propel our ambitious objectives," said SimCorp Chair Christian Kromann. "Clients are turning to SimCorp more than ever before, knowing our platform gives them the competitive advantage of seeing a real-time view of their entire portfolio. With Peter's experience, deep knowledge of our industry and track record for growth, we know that he is the right next leader for SimCorp."

Sanderson will replace Georg Hetrodt as CEO, who retires after 27 years with the company at year-end. Hetrodt's retirement has been planned and anticipated by the organization.

"On behalf of the Board, leadership and employees of SimCorp, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Georg Hetrodt for his many years of exceptional service. We wish him the very best in his next chapter," said Kromann.

About SimCorp

SimCorp is a provider of industry-leading integrated investment management solutions for the global buy side.

Founded in 1971, with more than 3,500 employees across five continents, SimCorp is a truly global technology leader that empowers more than half of the world's top 100 financial companies through its integrated platform, services, and partner ecosystem.

SimCorp is a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group. As of 2024, SimCorp includes Axioma, the leading provider of risk and management and portfolio optimization solutions for the global buy side.

For more information, see www.simcorp.com.

SOURCE SimCorp Canada Inc.

Media Contact: Sean B. Pasternak, Global Communications, SimCorp, +1-647-975-7326, [email protected]