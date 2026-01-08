ADDITIONS TO SILVER VIPER MINERALS ADVISORY TEAM

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF) ("Silver Viper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andreas L'Abbé as Financial Advisor and Mr. Gernot Wober as Technical Advisor.

Mr. L'Abbé most recently spent nearly eight years as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV), having joined the company shortly after its inception in 2017. During his tenure, he oversaw finance, accounting, treasury, ESG, and corporate functions and played a key role in Discovery's growth and transformation from an exploration company into a mid-tier producer. He was actively involved in strategic planning, financing, budgeting, and merger and acquisition activities, including the acquisition of Newmont Corporation's Porcupine Complex, a transaction that significantly increased the Company's market capitalization. Mr. L'Abbé is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA), with more than 17 years of experience in the mining sector, primarily focused on Latin American assets. Prior to Discovery, he held senior finance and strategy roles with several producing mining companies, including Tahoe Resources Inc., Timmins Gold Corp., and Goldcorp Inc., gaining extensive operational and transactional experience across Canada, Mexico, Peru, Guatemala, and Argentina.

Mr. Wober is a highly accomplished geologist with more than 35 years of international experience in mineral exploration and project development, bringing deep technical expertise across a wide range of deposit types, including orogenic gold systems, greenstone-hosted deposits, epithermal polymetallic vein systems, and porphyry-related silver, copper, and gold deposits, with a strong track record of discovery, resource growth, and technical leadership. He previously served as Vice President, Exploration at Discovery Silver Corp., where he played a key role in advancing the Cordero silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico, from resource stage through feasibility, helping establish it as one of the world's largest undeveloped silver projects, and contributed to the technical due diligence supporting Discovery's acquisition of Newmont Corporation's Porcupine Complex. Prior to Discovery, Mr. Wober was Vice President, Exploration, Canada, at Osisko Mining Inc., where he led exploration activities at the Windfall gold project and was instrumental in the discovery of the high-grade Lynx Zone.

Adam Cegielski, Chairman of Silver Viper Minerals, commented:

"We are pleased to welcome Andreas and Gernot to the Silver Viper advisory team. Both bring valuable experience from Discovery Silver, where they held senior leadership roles and were instrumental in advancing one of the sector's leading development stories. Andreas' capital markets expertise and Gernot's deep technical knowledge, particularly in Mexico, add meaningful strength to our advisory capabilities. Their combined experience supports our strategy to advance our projects in a disciplined manner while continuing to build long-term value for shareholders."

About Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR; OTCQB: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the recently announced Coneto Silver-Gold Project acquisition, collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Silver Viper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties

