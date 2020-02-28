Silver Viper Grants Options

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. – (TSXV: VIPR) ("Silver Viper" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,965,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 1,965,000 common shares in the capital of Silver Viper. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.32 per share, expire five years from the date of grant and vest immediately. As a result of this option grant, Silver Viper has 5,685,000 stock options outstanding, representing 9.7% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp., is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp. and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by Belcarra Group Management Ltd., which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

On behalf of the board of directors,

Steve Cope

President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

For further information: please contact Silver Viper Minerals Corp. at (604) 687-8566, email [email protected] or visit our website at www.silverviperminerals.com

Related Links

https://www.silverviperminerals.com/

