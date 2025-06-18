Silver Viper Announces Concurrent Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that due to strong investor interest following the announcement of a $3.5 million non-brokered private placement (see June 3, 2025, news release), it now plans to carry out an additional non–brokered private placement under similar conditions. This concurrent offering is expected to include the issuance of up to 6,666,667 units ("Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit. Each Unit will comprise one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will allow the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.50, valid for 24 months from the issuance date. Combined, both offerings are expected to generate total gross proceeds of up to $6 million.

The Issuer intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for drilling and other exploration activities at La Virginia and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The Offering is anticipated to close in a series of tranches, with the first tranche on or about June 25, 2025. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and certain other conditions customary for a private placement of this nature. All Units issued in connection with the Offering will bear a legend indicating that they are subject to a trading restriction for a period of 12 months following the closing of the transaction.

In connection with the Offering, certain individuals (each, a "Finder" and collectively, the "Finders") will be entitled to receive either: (i) a cash commission of up to 6.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised under the Offering from subscribers introduced to the Corporation by the Finder; or (ii) a number of units (the "Finder's Units") equal to up to 6.0% of the Units issued to such subscribers. The Finder's Units will have the same terms as the Units offered to subscribers under this Agreement.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in Mexico. The Company is the operator and 100% owner of the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora. The Company continues to evaluate and advance mineral exploration opportunities across key mining jurisdictions in Mexico and in May 2025 entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Cimarron Project in Sinaloa, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals for the Offering, closing of the Offering and use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

