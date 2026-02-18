Silver Tiger Announces Closing of C$57,501,288 Bought Deal Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV: SLVR) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") with a syndicate of underwriters. An aggregate of 49,146,400 Shares at a price of C$1.17 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of C$57,501,288 were sold, which includes the exercise in full of the Underwriters' over-allotment option. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund exploration and development expenditures at the Company's El Tigre Project in Mexico, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The syndicate of underwriters was led by Stifel Canada and BMO Capital Markets (together, the "Co-Lead Underwriters"), as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, and Desjardins Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the "Underwriters"). The Underwriters were paid a cash commission of 5.5% on the gross proceeds of the Offering.

The Offering was completed by way of short form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, and outside of Canada in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, and applicable state securities laws.

About Silver Tiger and the El Tigre Historic Mine District

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. is a Canadian company whose management has more than 25 years' experience discovering, financing and building large hydrothermal silver projects in Mexico. Silver Tiger's 100% owned 28,414 hectare Historic El Tigre Mining District is located in Sonora, Mexico. Principled environmental, social and governance practices are core priorities at Silver Tiger. The El Tigre historic mine district is located in Sonora, Mexico and lies at the northern end of the Sierra Madre silver and gold belt which hosts many epithermal silver and gold deposits, including Dolores, Santa Elena and Las Chispas at the northern end.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of Silver Tiger, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "may", "is expected to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective" and "outlook" and other similar words. Although Silver Tiger believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Silver Tiger's expectations include risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by Silver Tiger with securities regulators.

SOURCE Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

For further information, please contact: Glenn Jessome, President and CEO, 902 492 0298, [email protected]