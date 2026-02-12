Silver Tiger Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus

FINAL SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS ACCESSIBLE ON SEDAR+

All monetary amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV: SLVR) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated January 27, 2026, and January 28, 2026, it has filed a final short form prospectus dated February 12, 2026 (the "Final Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, in connection with its bought deal public offering of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at $1.17 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $50,001,120 (the "Offering"). The Offering is being conducted through a syndicate of underwriters including Stifel Canada and BMO Capital Markets (together, the "Co-Lead Underwriters") as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, and Desjardins Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the "Underwriters"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase an additional 6,410,400 Common Shares (the "Over-Allotment Shares") on the same terms and exercisable at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, additional gross proceeds of $7,500,168 will be raised pursuant to the Offering and the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be $57,501,288.

The Offering is being conducted in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and outside of Canada in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about February 18, 2026 (the "Closing Date"). The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the Offering (including any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option), subject to customary conditions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, and applicable state securities laws.

Final Short Form Prospectus is Accessible through SEDAR+:

Access to the Final Prospectus and any amendment to the documents is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus. The Final Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Stifel Canada by email at [email protected] by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. The Final Prospectus contains important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Final Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR+ before making an investment decision.

Approval of Amendments to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan

Amendments to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Amended Omnibus Incentive Plan") were approved by the Company's disinterested shareholders at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on September 25, 2025. As described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated August 26, 2025 (the "Circular"), the Amended Omnibus Incentive Plan is substantially the same as the prior version, but includes two principal changes: (i) an increase in the maximum number of common shares that may be reserved for issuance pursuant to deferred share unit and restricted share unit awards from 10,000,000 to 15,000,000, and (ii) inclusion of provisions allowing for the exercise of stock options on a cashless and net exercise basis. Further details regarding these amendments are provided in the Circular, and a copy of the Amended Omnibus Incentive Plan, including a redlined version reflecting all amendments, is attached as Schedule "D" of the Circular and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Silver Tiger and the El Tigre Historic Mine District

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. is a Canadian company whose management has more than 25 years' experience discovering, financing and building large hydrothermal silver projects in Mexico. Silver Tiger's 100% owned 28,414 hectare Historic El Tigre Mining District is located in Sonora, Mexico. Principled environmental, social and governance practices are core priorities at Silver Tiger. The El Tigre historic mine district is located in Sonora, Mexico and lies at the northern end of the Sierra Madre silver and gold belt which hosts many epithermal silver and gold deposits, including Dolores, Santa Elena and Las Chispas at the northern end.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, the anticipated closing date of the Offering, statements regarding closing of the Offering, and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and future plans and objectives of Silver Tiger, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "may", "is expected to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective" and "outlook" and other similar words. Although Silver Tiger believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Silver Tiger's expectations include risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by Silver Tiger with securities regulators.

