SILVER MOUNTAIN COMMENCES PREPARATION OF TECHNICAL REPORT FOR ITS EL MILAGRO PROJECT

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain", "AGMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated the preparation of a technical report for its El Milagro project, which is to be prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The El Milagro project is situated approximately 40 km southeast of the Company´s Reliquias concession block, straddling the boundary between the Huancavelica and Ayacucho regions of Peru.

Geologically, the project area is characterized by limestones of Triassic to Jurassic age, in contact with Tertiary-age volcanic successions and felsic subvolcanic stocks. Polymetallic Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization is exposed as several carbonate replacement bodies and in the form of tabular fracture fill. Previous project operators evaluated the potential of the area, including geological mapping, rock sampling and development of over 2500 m of underground workings. Additionally, 53 diamond drill holes with a total meterage of over 9800 m were completed from surface and from underground1.

The purpose of the proposed technical report will be to assess the geological potential of the El Milagro project area and to review the historic exploration work completed by previous owners. Following the Company's receipt of a NI 43-101 compliant technical report for the El Milagro project area, Silver Mountain will decide as to how to proceed regarding the further evaluation of this prospect. The Company expects the technical report in respect of the El Milagro project to be completed and filed during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Antonio Cruz, an independent consultant of the Company and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Silver Mountain

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to restart production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru.

For additional information in respect of the Castrovirreyna Project, please refer to the Company's technical report, titled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report—Castrovirreyna Project, Peru, dated October 6, 2021, amended November 18, 2021, effective date August 17, 2021, available at https://sedar.com.

Silver Mountain's subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. owns 100% of its concessions and holds more than 30,000 hectares in the district of Castrovirreyna, Huancavelica, Peru.

