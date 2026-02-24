SILVER MOUNTAIN UPLISTS TO TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) (BVL: AGMR) is pleased to announce that it will be uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") effective at market open on February 26, 2026. Following the uplisting from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to the TSX, the class A common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") will continue to trade under its current ticker symbol, "AGMR", and the listed class A common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Listed Warrants") will continue to trade under its current ticker symbol "AGMR.WT.B".

Graduating to the TSX represents a significant milestone that is expected to enhance the Company's visibility and improve access to a broader investor base.

Alvaro Espinoza, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Mountain, commented: "We are thrilled to announce Silver Mountain's graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange, which marks a significant milestone in our journey as a company. This achievement underscores the hard work and dedication of our team and the confidence we have in our strategy moving forward. We remain committed to delivering value to shareholders as we continue to execute on our vision for the future of Silver Mountain."

Following the uplisting to the TSX, the Common Shares and Listed Warrants will no longer trade through the facilities of the TSXV and will be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV, effective as of close of market on February 25, 2026. Shareholders and warrantholders are not required to exchange their direct registration system advices or share or warrant certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX uplisting.

The Company will remain a "reporting issuer" under applicable Canadian securities laws through the listing transition process from the TSXV to the TSX. The Common Shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "AGMRF" and on the Lima Stock Exchange under the symbol "AGMR".

About Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a Canadian mining company focused on the exploration and development of silver projects in Peru. The Company's principal asset is the Reliquias Project, a past-producing silver mine located in the Castrovirreyna district of Huancavelica. Silver Mountain is committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through responsible mining, strong community engagement, and sustainable development practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (together, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and, by their nature, require Silver Mountain to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", "objective", "strategy", "designed to", "target", "potential", "positioned", variants of these words or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements pertaining to: (i) the anticipated benefits of the Company's graduation to the TSX, including enhanced visibility and improved access to a broader investor base; (ii) the Company's ability to deliver value to shareholders and execute on its vision for the future; and (iii) management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company's continued compliance with all applicable listing requirements of the TSX; the Company's ability to maintain its status as a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws; the absence of material adverse changes in general economic conditions or capital markets; favourable operating and business conditions; and the continued listing of the Common Shares on the OTCQB Venture Market and the Lima Stock Exchange. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Silver Mountain's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the anticipated benefits of the TSX listing may not be realized; risks related to the Company's ability to comply with the continued listing requirements of the TSX; fluctuations in commodity prices, including silver prices; risks related to operating in Peru, including political, regulatory and economic uncertainties; general economic, market and business conditions; and the other factors identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Silver Mountain's issuer profile, including under the headings (i) "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated July 17, 2025 for the year ended December 31, 2024; (ii) "Risk Factors" in the final base shelf prospectus of the Company dated October 16, 2025; and (iii) "Risk Factors" in the prospectus supplement of the Company dated November 12, 2025.

Silver Mountain undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Silver Mountain to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact: Alvaro Espinoza, Chief Executive Officer, Silver Mountain Resources Inc., 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1, +51 997 377 968, [email protected]