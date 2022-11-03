SILVER MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE LAND PACKAGE FROM PAN AMERICAN SILVER

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. (TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) (BVL: AGMR) ("Silver Mountain", "AGMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Lira de Plata project from Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American Silver"), which includes a package of 14 mining concessions. The agreement was reached with a local subsidiary of Pan American Silver (Pan American Silver Peru S.A.C.), which held the mining title to the 14 claims covering a total area of 799.5078 ha. The Lira de Plata mining concessions are situated in the vicinity of the Company's Reliquias silver mine in Huancavelica, central Peru (Fig.1).

Figure1: Map of mining concessions, Reliquias property block. The newly acquired mining concessions of the Lira de Plata project are shown in yellow, whereas the Company’s current titled properties and pending claims are displayed in grey and light blue, respectively. Additionally, the traces of the main mineralized veins and the location of the La Lira, Reliquias, and Caudalosa mines are shown. (CNW Group/Silver Mountain Resources Inc.)

Alfredo Bazo, President and CEO of the Company, commented: "This acquisition represents an excellent addition to our land holdings, since the acquired claims allow us to further consolidate our Reliquias property block. Moreover, the Lira de Plata mining concessions are considered highly prospective for mineralized structures with high-grade silver and base metal potential, similar to the silver-lead-zinc-copper veins that we are currently exploring at our Reliquias mine."

As part of the acquisition of the Lira de Plata project by Silver Mountain, certain geological information collected by Pan American Silver during early-stage exploration activities at the mining properties was transferred. This includes a 1:10000 scale geological map of the area surrounding the concessions and the geochemical assays of 130 rock channel samples. During its reconnaissance work on the properties, Pan American Silver identified several outcropping epithermal veins, of which the Lira and Cerro Sanchez structures were considered the most important.1 Average grades of 0.59 g/t Au and 176 g/t Ag were reported for the Lira vein, whereas the assays from samples of the Cerro Sanchez vein returned on average 0.32 g/t Au, 305 g/t Ag, 2.5% Pb, and 1.81% Zn. As the mentioned results are based on a limited number of channel samples collected predominantly from surface exposures, these values might not be representative of the vein material present at depth. Still, the assays indicate the potential to find additional structures with well-developed precious and base metal mineralization on the Lira de Plata properties.

As part of its ongoing brownfields exploration program, Silver Mountain is planning to complete geological mapping and sampling on the newly acquired claims, with the aim of identifying drill targets to be followed up in 2023.

Background information

The name of the Lira de Plata project derives from the abandoned Lira mine, which is located in the La Virreyna area at the western end of the historic Castrovirreyna mining district (Fig.1). The mineral deposits in the La Virreyna area were discovered in the early 17th century (Lewis 1964).2 The silver-rich vein material near surface was mined intermittently over the following centuries. During the late 1950s, two mine operations were active in the La Virreyna area: Lira and Carmen (Lewis 1964), which apparently ceased operations during the late 1970s. At least nine principal veins were recognized at the time, including San Pablo, Caldero, Sanchez Cerro, San Antonio, Lira, Carmen – Constante, and Beatita, with strike lengths between 100 m and 575 m. Based on Lewis' description, the mineralized structures range between 0.2 and 3.0 m in width. The ore exploited during the late 1950s contained sphalerite, galena, tetrahedrite, and chalcopyrite as the main ore minerals, with accompanying quartz, pyrite, rhodochrosite, and minor clay minerals (Lewis 1964).

Transaction details

Silver Mountain has closed a property purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Lira de Plata property. The cash consideration payable by Silver Mountain to Pan American Silver for the transfer of the mining titles consists of a payment of US$80,000. Pan American Silver does not retain any interest nor any net smelter return on the Lira de Plata concessions. The effective date for the transaction is October 26, 2022.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

Alfredo Bazo, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Antonio Cruz, an independent consultant of the Company and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Silver Mountain

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to restart production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru.

For additional information in respect of the Castrovirreyna Project, please refer to the Company's technical report, titled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report—Castrovirreyna Project, Peru, dated October 6, 2021, amended November 18, 2021, effective date August 17, 2021, available at https://sedar.com.

For further information about our drill program, including cross sections of the main veins with drill hole locations, please refer to our corporate presentation, available on our website at www.agmr.ca

Silver Mountain's subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. owns 100% of its concessions and holds more than 30,000 hectares in the district of Castrovirreyna, Huancavelica, Peru.

____________________________ 1 Pan American Silver, Summary - Lira de Plata prospect (Prospects Presentation, PAS, June 2021) 2 R.W.Lewis, Jr. (1964): The geology, mineralogy and paragenesis of the Castrovirreyna lead-zinc-silver deposits, Peru; US Geological Survey, Open-File Report 64-103

