SILVER MOUNTAIN ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF JULIO ARCE AS A DIRECTOR

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) (BVL: AGMR) today announces that Julio Arce has resigned from his position as a Director of the Company, effective November 12, 2025. The Company thanks Mr. Arce for his service and contributions to the board. His decision to step down was made for personal reasons.

The Company wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

The board will now consist of José Vizquerra (Chairman), Juan Carlos Ortiz, Tim Loftsgard, Johnny Decooman and Gerardo Fernandez.

About Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a Canadian mining company focused on the exploration and development of silver projects in Peru. The Company's principal asset is the Reliquias Project, a past-producing silver mine located in the Castrovirreyna district of Huancavelica. Silver Mountain is committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through responsible mining, strong community engagement, and sustainable development practices.

For further information, please contact: Alvaro Espinoza, Chief Executive Officer, Silver Mountain Resources Inc., 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1, +51 997 377 968, [email protected]