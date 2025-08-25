Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Silver miners are using 2025's price gains to expand operations and make acquisitions, with some analysts calling it the sector's biggest growth cycle in more than a decade. Earlier this year, the Silver Institute predicted 2025 mine output to hit a seven-year high, even as silver prices average 44% above the past decade's levels. The silver mining market is projected to reach $42.23 billion by 2032, growing at 8.75% annually. Investors are watching producers such as Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE-American: USAS) (TSX: USA), Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF), Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE), and Guanajuato Silver Company (TSXV: GSVR) (OTCQX: GSVRF).

Industry dynamics still favor silver producers, with supply constraints creating what experts call a 'perfect storm' for the sector. Recent quarterly reports show major producers posting double-digit growth, even amid ongoing operational challenges. Silver's dual role as both an industrial metal and a store of value is fueling demand from renewable energy, electronics, and investors, putting miners in a strong position.

Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) has commenced its Q3 work program at the strategically positioned Niñobamba project in Peru, marking a decisive step toward the company's planned Q4 2025 diamond drilling campaign. The current field program is designed to refine drill targets and expand technical knowledge of the mineralized zones at Jorimina and Randypata, where mining giant Newmont previously invested millions in historic exploration.

Magma's team is now on site, running geological mapping and rock sampling to refine drill targets. The program is led by Senior Geologist Edgar Leon and overseen by Jeffrey Reeder, P.Geo., who together bring decades of experience in Peru's mining sector.

"We are excited to advise that our exploration team is now on site at the advanced Niñobamba silver-gold project," said Stephen Barley, Chairman and CEO of Magma Silver. "The program will focus on the Jorimina and Randypata areas. The work being carried out will assist in refining drill targets for our planned Q4 drill program and expand our overall technical knowledge of the style and extent of the mineralized zones."

The timing aligns strategically with silver's strong market momentum, as multiple investment banks have converged on $40 price targets for the metal. Magma's systematic approach to target refinement builds upon over CAD$10 million in historic exploration by Newmont, which returned compelling results including 17.4 metres of 3.06 g/t gold and 128 metres of 1.31 oz/t silver from the Jorimina area.

The company expects to wrap up its pre-drilling work and release rock sample results by the end of Q3 2025. Drilling at Jorimina is slated to commence in Q4 2025, with initial results expected before year-end. Additionally, Magma is actively reviewing potential acquisitions to broaden its exposure to silver and gold assets, signaling expansion beyond its flagship Peru project.

These crucial access rights were secured through a surface access rights agreement with the Comunidad Campesina De Tunsulla, which remains in good standing through the 2025 season and into 2026.

The broader Niñobamba project encompasses 4,100 hectares and is anchored by three contiguous areas—Main, Randypata, and Jorimina—believed to form part of an extensive high-sulfidation epithermal system with significant untapped potential. The company's strategy centers on applying modern targeting techniques to ground previously tested by majors like Newmont and AngloGold.

"The establishment of an experienced operations team we can trust will make a significant contribution to our success in Peru," added Barley in a previous release. "Peru is a sophisticated, mining-friendly jurisdiction with detailed regulatory requirements that must be strictly adhered to. The experienced team we are involved with will ensure smooth operations for Magma."

With just over 34 million shares outstanding and claims secured through mid-2026, Magma is shifting from asset assembly to active exploration in one of South America's most mining-friendly regions.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE-American: USAS) (TSX: USA) has reported high-grade 149 vein extension results at its Galena Complex, including 24,913 g/t silver and 16.9% copper over 0.61 metres within a broader 3.05-metre interval. The intercept represents one of the highest-grade silver values ever recorded at the property and demonstrates the exceptional potential of the underground mining complex. These results significantly expand the known mineralization footprint and confirm the continuity of high-grade zones.

"This intercept represents one of the highest-grade silver intercepts in Galena's history and demonstrates the exceptional high-grade potential that exists in the underground workings," said Paul Andre Huet, Chairman and CEO of Americas Gold and Silver. "The results confirm our thesis that significant high-grade mineralization remains to be discovered in the underground workings, and we continue to focus our efforts on unlocking this potential through systematic exploration and development."

The company continues to advance its aggressive development strategy at Galena, targeting increased production rates and reduced unit costs. With strong financial backing and proven high-grade mineralization, Americas is positioned to significantly expand its silver production profile.

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) has unveiled multiple premier exploration targets with strong discovery potential across its Red Mountain project in Alaska, identifying 16 distinct target areas through comprehensive geological analysis. The company's systematic approach has revealed significant silver-bearing mineralization across multiple zones, with historical samples returning grades up to 2,340 g/t silver. These targets represent a substantial expansion of the known mineralized footprint and provide multiple drill-ready opportunities.

"The comprehensive target generation work has identified 16 distinct target areas across the Red Mountain project, each with strong discovery potential," said Gary Thompson, CEO of Silver47 Exploration. "This systematic approach has significantly expanded our understanding of the mineralized system and provides us with multiple high-priority drill targets for our upcoming exploration programs."

The company is advancing toward a major drilling campaign designed to test these high-priority targets systematically. With permits in place and a clear exploration strategy, Silver47 is positioned to unlock the significant silver potential across its expansive Alaskan property.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) reported second quarter 2025 results with silver production of 3.7 million ounces and total production of 196,978 gold equivalent ounces, demonstrating solid operational performance across its portfolio. The company generated $188.1 million in revenue during the quarter, with strong contributions from both its gold and silver operations. Coeur's diversified asset base continues to deliver consistent cash flow and production growth.

"We delivered another solid quarter of operational and financial performance, producing nearly 197,000 gold equivalent ounces and generating $188 million in revenue," said Mitchell Krebs, President and CEO of Coeur Mining. "Our diversified portfolio of assets continues to perform well, and we remain focused on optimizing operations while advancing our growth projects."

The company maintains its full-year production guidance and continues to advance development projects across its portfolio. With a strong balance sheet and proven operational capabilities, Coeur is well-positioned to capitalize on favorable precious metals pricing.

Guanajuato Silver Company (TSXV: GSVR) (OTCQX: GSVRF) has received a key permit at its Pinguico Mine, clearing the path for expanded underground development and increased silver production. The company also closed a C$18 million financing to fund operations and development activities across its Mexican silver properties. These developments position the company to accelerate production growth and expand its resource base.

"This permit represents a significant milestone for Guanajuato Silver as it will allow us to expand our underground development and increase our silver production capacity at Pinguico," said James Anderson, Chairman and CEO of Guanajuato Silver. "Combined with our recent financing, we now have the permits and capital necessary to execute our growth strategy."

The company is focused on ramping up production across its portfolio of Mexican silver mines. With fresh capital and regulatory approvals in place, Guanajuato Silver is positioned to deliver meaningful production growth in the near term.

