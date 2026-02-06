Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Surveillance has evolved from passive recording to predictive threat detection. AI-powered analytics are now deeply integrated into smart city deployments to secure commercial facilities and critical infrastructure[1]. This technological leap coincides with a major regulatory shift: federal frameworks are standardizing Level 4 safety protocols while states accelerate robotaxi permitting in geofenced urban zones[2]. Leading this convergence of RF sensing, LiDAR precision, and aerial ISR are VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), SaverOne (NASDAQ: SVRE), Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), Cloudastructure (NASDAQ: CSAI), and AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE: UAVS).

Defense modernization budgets are prioritizing ISR dominance. The Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems Market is expanding from $8.93 billion in 2025 to a projected $13.51 billion by 2035 as armed forces invest in next-generation targeting[3]. However, the primary value driver for the 2026 cycle is sensor fusion. Architectures combining multi-modal inputs reached $16.67 billion this year, with analysts projecting 40.73% compound growth through 2035 as autonomous mobility and AI-based platforms scale globally[4].

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) just announced a successful live demonstration of SaverOne's (NASDAQ: SVRE) RF-based Vulnerable Road User platform before a leading global commercial vehicle manufacturer in Italy. The demonstration showed the system detecting pedestrians in challenging conditions where traditional cameras and sensors struggle, including complete darkness and scenarios where people were hidden behind parked cars. The platform uses radio-frequency sensing to identify mobile devices carried by pedestrians, providing earlier awareness than conventional vision-based systems that require direct line of sight.

"This demonstration shows what happens when perception is no longer limited by line-of-sight," said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave. "The system detects human presence and movement where cameras and the human eye cannot -- providing earlier awareness and more time to react. We believe this capability may represent an advancement in how vehicles and platforms understand their surroundings in certain use cases."

During the controlled demonstration, the VRU system activated as the vehicle began moving and identified nearby pedestrians moments before any visible danger appeared. Visual indicators on the vehicle's central screen escalated from initial detection alerts to red warnings as pedestrians crossed into the vehicle's path. The system successfully detected two pedestrians concealed behind different cars and maintained detection capability in total darkness, conditions specifically chosen to stress-test real-world performance.

Unlike camera, radar, or LiDAR systems that depend on direct visual input, the RF-based approach analyzes electromagnetic interactions with mobile devices to detect and track human movement even when obscured by obstacles, weather, or urban clutter.

VisionWave previously entered into a strategic exchange agreement with SaverOne in a three-stage deal worth $7.0 million. If milestones are achieved and shareholders approve, VisionWave could control roughly 51% of SaverOne on a fully diluted basis. The company is evaluating whether the VRU detection architecture extends beyond automotive safety into defense and security applications, including potential deployment on unmanned aerial systems, unmanned ground vehicles, and fixed installations where detecting human movement behind terrain or structures matters.

VisionWave develops artificial intelligence, RF sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for unmanned and autonomous systems. The company highlighted progress across its dual-market platform, including advances in RF-based defense capabilities and integration of QuantumSpeed assets, acquired in a transaction independently valued at $99.6 million, with its internally developed qSpeed computational acceleration architecture. The company is also expanding into Southern Europe through distribution agreements for Italy and Spain covering critical infrastructure maintenance markets.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) announced general availability of InnovizSMART, its off-the-shelf ready-to-buy LiDAR solution designed for smart infrastructure applications including perimeter security, traffic management, robotics and aerial operations. The platform provides high-resolution 3D point cloud detection at long distances with low power consumption and simplified installation requirements suitable for easy deployment.

"The general availability of InnovizSMART marks a major milestone in our smart infrastructure strategy," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz Technologies. "Customers can now procure a durable, reliable automotive-grade LiDAR with short lead times and no customization required."

InnovizSMART features true long-range detection up to 450 meters with accurate vehicle and pedestrian identification, blockage resilience to dust and extreme temperatures, and uniform resolution across the field of view. Innoviz Technologies operates across the U.S., Europe and Asia serving automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities and commercial enterprises worldwide.

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ: CSAI) expanded its partnership with a large nationally recognized multifamily owner-operator headquartered in the Southeast from an initial single-property implementation to four properties across major Southern metropolitan markets. The expansion follows successful deployment of AI Surveillance and proactive Remote Guarding services addressing rising liability lawsuits, package theft and lease violations.

"Across the United States, the legal and insurance landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years," said Lauren O'Brien, Chief Revenue Officer of Cloudastructure. "Jury awards exceeding $10 million rose 52% in 2024 compared to 2023, with total awards surpassing $31 billion, more than double the prior year's total."

The operator selected Cloudastructure for Remote Guarding capabilities combining AI-powered video analytics with live professionally trained remote security personnel. The platform delivers persistent monitoring, tasking flexibility and rapid response addressing unsafe behavior in real time while deterring over 98% of threatening activity before incidents escalate into costly liability events.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE: UAVS) announced the sale of 15 eBee X fixed wing drones to a Europe-based defense integrator for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support and training applications. The lightweight NDAA-compliant platform delivers exceptional endurance up to 90 minutes with large-area coverage capabilities reaching 1,250 acres per flight.

"We are thrilled to close this deal with this leading aerospace and defense provider," said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems. "EagleNXT sensors and drones continue to prove that commercial off-the-shelf solutions are a great fit for government, industry and private users around the world."

The company continues expanding its European footprint following recent deliveries to NATO forces, the U.S. Army and the Defense Logistics Agency. AgEagle Aerial Systems Group 1 eBee X drones are featured on the Blue UAS Cleared List, the U.S. Department of Defense vetted roster of secure cyber-secure commercial unmanned aerial systems approved for government procurement.

