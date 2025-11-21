MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Joey Zukran of LPC Avocats announced today that a $6,500,000.00 settlement has been reached with Danone Inc. ("Danone Canada"), Wal-Mart Canada Corp., and Intact Insurance Company (collectively, the "Settling Defendants") to settle a nationwide class action lawsuit related to the Recall of Silk Canada Products and Great Value Products initiated on July 8, 2024 (the "Canadian Settlement").

The Class is comprised of all persons in Canada who purchased or ingested the Silk Canada Products or Great Value Products subject to the Recall initiated by Danone Canada on July 8, 2024, including those who have suffered any Personal Injury as a result thereof, and their successors, assigns, family members, and dependants.

The settlement funds of $6,500,000.00, less court-approved expenses, will be distributed to Class members who meet certain criteria based on the category of Illnesses they belong to described in the Compensation Grid (Schedule A to the Settlement Agreement, available at: www.PlantBeverages-Settlement.com).

Additionally, under the Settlement Agreement, Class members are entitled to benefit from the Voluntary Refund Program implemented by Danone Canada for Silk Canada Products and Great Value Products, which Danone Canada has undertaken to maintain in place until the last day of the Claim Period defined in the Settlement Agreement, available at the Settlement Website: www.PlantBeverages-Settlement.com.

"This national settlement not only provides for fair and significant monetary compensation to those harmed, but ensures relief in a timely and efficient manner" said Joey Zukran, Founder, LPC Avocats.

Danone Canada is fully cooperating with all parties and remains actively engaged in the legal proceedings to achieve a timely and appropriate resolution for its consumers.

The Canadian Settlement is subject to approval by the Superior Court of Quebec and to the discontinuance or dismissal of similar proceedings subsequently filed in British Columbia on behalf of the same Class members.

The settlement approval hearing will take place in the Montreal Courthouse on January 26, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. If the Canadian Settlement is approved, it will resolve all claims against the Settling Defendants relating to this matter and they will receive a full and final release on behalf of all Class members.

If you are somebody who purchased or ingested the Silk Canada Products or Great Value Products subject to the Recall initiated on July 8, 2024, or are their successors, assigns, family members, and dependants, you are automatically included in the class.

If you do not want to participate in the class action, the deadline to opt-out/exclude yourself is December 22, 2025. If you want to object to or comment on the Canadian Settlement, the deadline is December 22, 2025.

The Long-Form Pre-Approval Notice, additional information and documents, such as the Canadian Settlement and the Opt-Out Form, are available at the Settlement Website: www.PlantBeverages-Settlement.com or by calling 1-888-367-7705.

Contact for the class action: Joey Zukran ([email protected]), LPC Avocats, (514) 379.1572

