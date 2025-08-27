Sigenergy Marks Topping-Out of New Smart Manufacturing Hub

NANTONG, China, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sigenergy today announced the topping-out of its smart manufacturing hub in Nantong, Jiangsu, China, marking a major milestone in the company's global manufacturing expansion. Following the groundbreaking earlier this year, the project has reached another key stage toward production, bringing the facility closer to operational readiness.

Topping-Out Ceremony of Sigenergy’s Smart Manufacturing Hub in Nantong

As one of Sigenergy's core production bases, the Nantong Smart Manufacturing Hub plays a pivotal role in the company's globalization strategy. It will support large-scale delivery of inverters, residential and C&I energy storage systems (PACK), and energy gateways. Once completed, the facility is expected to produce over 300,000 units annually, providing strong manufacturing support to meet growing demand worldwide.

The facility spans approximately 7.67 hectares (115,000 m²), with an investment of around USD 70 million. It will feature modern production workshops, an R&D and design center, warehouses, a comprehensive office building, and supporting infrastructure. Designed as a next-generation smart factory, the Nantong hub integrates production, R&D, logistics, and operations in line with global best practices. It will set benchmarks in intelligent and digital manufacturing, incorporating a fully digitalized, closed-loop system and a full lifecycle quality traceability framework across supply chain, production, and logistics, ensuring that every process is visible, traceable, and controllable.

Sigenergy continues to advance both capacity expansion and product innovation. Its portfolio covers the world's first 5-in-1 solar-storage-charging system (SigenStor), advanced C&I solar-storage solutions, and a full range of residential hybrid inverters and microinverters. This diverse lineup consolidates Sigenergy's competitiveness in the distributed solar and storage sector and has already received strong traction and positive feedback in global markets.

