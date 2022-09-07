SIB Corp. Partners with DeJong's Insurance Ltd.

ANCASTER, ON, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- SIB Corp. ("SIB"), a leading national provider of insurance and consulting services, has partnered with DeJong's Insurance Ltd. ("DeJong's"), to expand its personal and commercial insurance offerings.

Residing in Calgary, Alberta, DeJong's represents clients all over Alberta. The brokerage has two offices and specializes in all insurance matters, from personal home & auto insurance, to large commercial businesses. DeJong's has been privately owned and operated since 1962 by Tim DeJong and family.

"We are excited to join SIB's growing presence in western Canada. We believe partnering with SIB will provide us access to more markets and resources as we continue to provide our customers best-in-class service " said Tim DeJong, owner and founder of DeJong's.

"DeJong's is an impressive business and presented a great opportunity for SIB to expand further into Alberta. We appreciate Tim's faith in us and are excited for the partnership. As to full year prospects on SIB expansion we have completed five transactions so far in 2022, with another 6 transactions expected to close in the next 60 days" said Ted Puccini, SIB's CEO and President.

SIB is actively seeking partnership and acquisition opportunities across Canada.

About SIB

Headquartered in Ancaster, Ontario, with 56 locations, SIB's operations include a leading insurance brokerage, MGA/MGU, and adjuster and has been providing a full range of insurance, risk advisory, life and benefits services to businesses, associations and individuals since 1945. For more information on SIB's partnership and investment approach, please visit www.stoneridgeinsurance.ca/partnerplatform.

Press Contact

Trevor Cruise

905-648-6767

SOURCE StoneRidge Insurance Brokers