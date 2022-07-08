Advances Strategy of Growing National Presence

ANCASTER, ON, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - SIB Corp. ("SIB"), operating as StoneRidge Insurance Brokers, one of Canada's leading independent providers of insurance and consulting services, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Knight Archer Insurance, a full-service insurance brokerage with 17 offices in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta.

"This investment in Knight Archer is a significant step in growing our national presence across Canada," said Ted Puccini, President and CEO of SIB. "Knight Archer is a leading independent insurance brokerage and a highly regarded brand with an established presence in three western provinces. Tracy Archer and her team, immediately become an integral part of our platform and a catalyst for further growth in western Canada."

Tracy Archer continues as President and CEO of Knight Archer Insurance and also becomes President of SIB's western Canadian operations, overseeing operations and partnership initiatives as SIB continues to pursue its growth strategy, through organic growth and opening new offices, as well as with new partnership investments and full acquisitions.

"Partnering with SIB creates significant growth opportunity for Knight Archer," said Tracy Archer. "Not only will we gain access to more products, markets and resources, we are partnering with an organization that shares the same focus on serving customers with excellence while pursuing rapid, value-generating growth. Further, the SIB partnership provided our family with a solution to succession, while offering us the ability to continue operating the business in a true partnership."

About SIB Corp.

SIB Corp., operating as StoneRidge Insurance Brokers, is a best-in-class insurance brokerage offering its customers personal and commercial insurance, as well as life and disability and group insurance. SIB is seeking to have a complete footprint across Canada and is targeting annual premiums in excess of $1 billion. Including the partnership with Knight Archer, SIB and its partners now operate 54 locations in four provinces with over 500 employees and generate annual premiums of over $550 million. For more information on SIB's partnership and investment approach, please visit www.stoneridgeinsurance.ca/partnerplatform.

