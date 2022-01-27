Shutterstock Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Shutterstock named a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" with a top score of 100

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced that the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has ranked Shutterstock as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality," after achieving a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"We are incredibly proud to receive a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for 2022," said Meeckel Beecher, Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Shutterstock. "Being named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ equality is recognition of our continued efforts to not only foster an inclusive workplace, but to also increase authentic representation of the LGBTQ+ community in visual media. I am exceptionally grateful for the contributions of our employees, particularly PRISM, our employee resource group promoting greater LGBTQ+ inclusion at Shutterstock, for everything they do to make Shutterstock a more accepting and welcoming place to work."

Shutterstock strives to build a workforce, contributor network, and content library that is representative of the diverse global community we serve. The Company features diverse and inclusive visuals and contributors, and has recently established DE&I guidelines that ensure that contributors depict individuals in ways that honor their identities. Additionally, through the Create Fund – Shutterstock's initiative to support historically excluded artists – the Company is providing mentorships, cash grants, and other support to fill content gaps and promote diverse and inclusive images, video and music that authentically represents the world around us. In 2021, Shutterstock implemented five grant programs, including partnering with the It Gets Better Project, a non-profit that works to empower and authentically portray LGBTQ+ communities. Through this partnership, four artists were recognized for their work in representing the LGBTQ+ community. Other highlights include the Company's ongoing partnerships with the Black Professionals in Tech Network, Women Who Code and Women in AI.

"One of our core principles is Seek Diversity because we know that an inclusive culture creates an environment of accountability, acceptance and belonging for our employees and fuels better experiences for our customers," said Sara Birmingham, Chief Human Resources Officer at Shutterstock. "We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the Human Rights Campaign, and we remain committed to celebrating the individual differences and diverse perspectives of our employees at Shutterstock."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Shutterstock's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , 3D models , videos and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.9 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 390 million images and more than 23 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace ; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

