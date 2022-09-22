Shred into Ski Season with Club Med's New All-Inclusive Ski Resorts and Offerings

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, announced today new details on the continued enhancement of their current ski offerings in Canada, the French, Italian, and Swiss Alps, and Japan.

As part of Club Med's ambition to open 17 new resorts and complete 13 renovations or property extensions by 2024, the brand will debut three new mountain resorts in December 2022. These openings further establish Club Med as the leading global ski operator. New resorts include:

Club Med Tignes, French Alps

Club Med Val d'Isère, French Alps

Club Med Kiroro, Hokkaido Japan

The Club Med All-Inclusive Difference

With more than 20 mountain resorts across the globe in some of the world's top ski domains, Club Med's all-inclusive ski vacations allow families to enjoy a hassle-free ski vacation with:

Club Med's Easy Arrival service where, pre-vacation, families can sign up for childcare, book excursions, and rent ski equipment before they even arrive at Club Med. Following check-in at the resort, all ski gear will be waiting in personal lockers, creating a seamless rental experience that maximizes time spent on the slopes.

where, pre-vacation, families can sign up for childcare, book excursions, and rent ski equipment before they even arrive at Club Med. Following check-in at the resort, all ski gear will be waiting in personal lockers, creating a seamless rental experience that maximizes time spent on the slopes. Club Med's all-inclusive offerings include accommodations, ski-in/ski-out access (at select resorts), lift tickets, entertainment for all ages, and locally inspired gastronomy (think fondue, French cheeses, and cured meats for adults, and kid favourites like gourmet pizza, pasta, and chocolate-y dessert creations!).

include accommodations, ski-in/ski-out access (at select resorts), lift tickets, entertainment for all ages, and locally inspired gastronomy (think fondue, French cheeses, and cured meats for adults, and kid favourites like gourmet pizza, pasta, and chocolate-y dessert creations!). Group ski and snowboard lessons for all levels are included and highly customized, especially for kids 4-17 years old. Under the supervision of trained G.O.'s, kids are first introduced to skiing and then depending on their skill level, enjoy customized ski lessons through a curated weekly schedule while parents embark on ski lessons based on their skill-set, as well.

are included and highly customized, especially for kids 4-17 years old. Under the supervision of trained G.O.'s, kids are first introduced to skiing and then depending on their skill level, enjoy customized ski lessons through a curated weekly schedule while parents embark on ski lessons based on their skill-set, as well. Engaging and imaginative activities through Club Med's dedicated Children's Clubs, great for kids to enjoy while parents enjoy ski lessons, après-ski, or wellness experiences. Plus, new Mini Club Med + programming (ages 4-10) offers enhanced activities designed to help children harness traits like courage, self-confidence, creativity, and happiness. Activities include "Happiness Builders", where children practice random acts of kindness by leaving kind messages on guest doorknobs, "Nature Detective", an outdoor treasure hunt designed to learn about the native environment, and "Happiness Expo", sharing time with parents on the best moments of their day.

Exclusive Savings on Popular Club Med Ski Getaways

With bookings for Club Med's all-inclusive ski resorts in Canada and the Alps currently trending, Canadians are already planning their upcoming ski vacations following two years of travel restrictions.

Travellers looking for the best value can take advantage of Club Med's Ski Getaways Sale, offering up to 45% off all-inclusive mountain escapes in Canada and the Alps and a free stay for kids under 4.

The Ski Getaways Sale is open for bookings now through October 21, 2022, with travel dates from December 2, 2022 to April 9, 2023 for Club Med Québec Charlevoix and November 20, 2022 to May 6, 2023 for Club Med resorts in the Alps.

Club Med's All-Inclusive Mountain Resorts

For an unforgettable family vacation, book an upcoming getaway at one of Club Med's recently opened or soon-to-open mountain resorts including:

Club Med Québec Charlevoix, Canada

Opened December 2021. This four-season, all-inclusive mountain resort is Club Med's first in Canada, just 90 minutes from Québec City.

Club Med Tignes, French Alps

Opening December 2022. A historic destination that has been home to Club Med since 1958, Tignes Val Claret is an outdoor sports lover's paradise located at an altitude of 2,100 meters.

Club Med Val d'Isère, French Alps

Opening December 2022. Club Med Val d'Isère is undergoing a complete transformation and will reopen as the brand's first Exclusive Collection (5-star) mountain resort this December.

Club Med Kiroro, Hokkaido Japan

Opening December 2022. Renowned for its generous snow cover and unspoiled natural environment, the coveted ski destination of Hokkaido is home to Club Med's newest four-season mountain resort in Asia.

Additional Club Med Alpine Ski Resorts

Club Med ski resorts throughout the French, Italian, and Swiss Alps, perfectly blend an elevated mountain experience with the value of an all-inclusive. All offer ski-in/ski-out access for maximum time on the slopes.

Flexible Travel Policies for Added Peace of Mind

To ensure added flexibility and peace of mind for travellers, Club Med also offers: a flexible cancellation policy, where all bookings can be canceled for free up to 61 days prior to arrival and guests receive a full refund on the land portion of their stay; an Emergency Assistance program, where all guests traveling before December 31, 2023 will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19; and Safe Together protocols, enhanced hygiene and safety measures developed through a specialized team of doctors and professors.

For full details on the above policies, please visit

www.clubmed.ca/l/revisedcancellationpolicy

For full details on Club Med's Ski Getaways Sale, please visit:

https://www.clubmed.ca/o/all-inclusive-ski-offer.

For images of the best of Club Med's ski resorts, please visit here.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new mountain resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.ca, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Club Med

For further information: Media Contact: ZOÏ Agency, [email protected]