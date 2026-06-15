This acquisition would allow Showpass to bring sophisticated event technology to a market that has long been underserved and overlooked.

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Showpass, North America's most advanced event technology company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Bounced Inc. ("Bounce"), a campus life platform focused on building stronger campus communities. When completed, the acquisition would expand Showpass's presence to more than 70 per cent of Canada's top-ranked university campuses.

Showpass Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Bounce, Bringing Powerful Event Technology to over 70% of Canada’s Top Universities

The acquisition would represent a significant investment in the future of technology that powers campus life. By bringing stronger event technology into the university ecosystem, student unions and campus organizers would have access to better tools to promote events, sell tickets, manage entry, understand attendance, and more. It would also create new opportunities for universities to better connect athletics, arts, student programming, and campus traditions with student life, helping to foster a stronger sense of belonging, morale, and school spirit.

"Over 66 per cent of Canadian university students reported feeling very lonely in the past year. Between a new city, new people, and no built-in community, it can be difficult for students to find their place," said Sean Monteiro, Founder of Bounce. "Bounce was created to change that. Partnering with Showpass helps us further our mission of helping students find their people, discover what's happening around them, and build the friendships and memories that define the university experience."

There's always been a market gap between traditional university events, and student led events, without a technology solution to bridge both. Traditional university events can require more complex event infrastructure. Athletics, theatre, administration, and arts, have needs for memberships, financing, assigned seating, group sales, season passes, and complex reporting and accounting. Student unions, on the other hand, need tools that make it easier to support high-volume student-led events, discovery, manage approval processes, gather event information, promote programming, and understand participation. Showpass can combine the complex needs of athletics, performing arts, and campus/club activities under a single connected platform, giving campuses a more powerful way to manage events, reach students, and build stronger programs that create real value for their communities.

"This is a huge step forward for campus life," said Lucas McCarthy, Founder & CEO of Showpass. "University events are not all run by one team. Athletics, theatre, arts, student unions, clubs, and campus programming often have different needs, budgets, and systems. Showpass is one of the few event technology platforms built to support the full spectrum of campus life, and with Bounce, we can bring those worlds together to create a more connected student experience."

For more information, visit https://www.showpass.com/sell/blog-posts/bounce-acquisition

About Showpass

Showpass is the operating system for independent live events, connecting every stage of the event lifecycle into one platform. From ticketing and marketing to operations, analytics, and financing, Showpass gives organizers one system to run, grow, and own their events. More than 175 million tickets have been issued through Showpass, powering music, sports, festivals, venues, cultural events, and everyday things to do across North America. Built with a mission to reignite the joy of live experiences, Showpass equips organizers with the tools and support needed to elevate the fan experience. Independently owned, Showpass is one of North America's fastest-growing event technology companies, recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 and named to The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies list for three consecutive years.

Learn more at showpass.com

About Bounce

Founded by students at Queen's University in 2020, Bounce is a campus engagement platform used by nearly one in two Canadian university students. Built on partnerships with student unions, campus organizers, and local venues, Bounce gives students a single place to discover events, connect with clubs, and build their community. Bounce has been shown to measurably increase student-to-student connection and improve event safety, reflecting its mission to help a generation connect and create lasting memories.

SOURCE Showpass

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