Showpass Attracts Senior NBCUniversal Leader to Commercial Partnerships Role

New hire strengthens Showpass' global commercial expertise and underscores the company's ability to attract top-tier talent through its Dream Job initiative

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Showpass, North America's fastest growing event technology company, has appointed Stephanie Corrigan as Director, Commercial Partnerships.

Corrigan joins Showpass after more than a decade in senior leadership roles at NBCUniversal and Sky. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Commercial, Hayu, EMEA Networks & DTC at NBCUniversal, where she led multi-territory distribution and negotiations across EMEA and Canada while helping scale Hayu across 45 international markets.

"Stephanie brings exactly the kind of experience that helps companies scale with intention," said Lucas McCarthy, Founder & CEO of Showpass. "She has operated at a high level across global partnerships, direct-to-consumer growth, and complex commercial strategy. Experience like hers is vital as we continue to expand what Showpass can do for organizers."

Corrigan's hire also highlights the strength of Showpass' Dream Job initiative, a talent strategy built around finding exceptional people who align with the company's mission, even before a traditional role exists. The initiative is meant to identify passionate, high-impact talent early, create a pipeline of future leaders, and open the door for roles that may not yet be formally defined but could create value for the business.

"What drew me to Showpass is the clarity of its ambition," says Corrigan. "There's a genuine opportunity to build a more connected, commercially intelligent platform for live events, one that gives organizers greater control while unlocking new avenues for growth. The Dream Job initiative really resonated with me, as it creates the space to step into a role and shape it around where you can have the most impact."

The appointment is also aligned with Showpass' broader brand and product philosophy: empowering independent organizers to run, grow, and own their event businesses with the kind of technology, infrastructure, and support that was once reserved for much larger players.

Learn more about Showpass' Dream Job application here.

About Showpass

Founded in 2014, Showpass is the leading event technology partner for independent organizers. The platform helps organizers run, grow, and own their event business by connecting ticketing, marketing, operations, analytics, and financing in one platform. With more than 175 million tickets sold, Showpass gives organizers the same full-lifecycle technology once reserved for large promoters, so they can make smarter decisions, grow their audiences, and build sustainable event businesses.

Recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 and The Globe and Mail's Canada's Fastest Growing Companies, Showpass is one of the fastest-growing event technology companies in North America.

Learn more at showpass.com.

SOURCE Showpass

Media Contact: Katelyn Marchyshyn, [email protected]