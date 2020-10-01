Shopping Fun With Your Stroller - GAZELLE S, The Big City Shopper From CYBEX

The CYBEX GAZELLE S offers over 20 different stroller configurations for parents on the go. Starting with the single child configuration, the GAZELLE S purchase includes the frame, child seat, and a detachable Shopper basket that holds up to 22 lbs. This space can separately store delicate items away from the lower basket at the stroller's base, which can carry up to an additional 28 lbs. of items.

As the family grows, the GAZELLE S effortlessly expands from a single to double stroller by adding an infant car seat, a second seat unit, or the Gazelle Cot. Extending the stroller is simple with the "Plug-and-Play" system using the integrated adapters.

Both seats in the double stroller have the same high level of quality, luxury and the ability to shift into an ergonomic, near-flat position. Further, the GAZELLE S is a perfect choice for twins, who can be safely transported from birth using two cots or infant car seats simultaneously.

Great Performance, Compact Size

The GAZELLE S has all-wheel suspension with integrated frame shock absorption that provides a smooth ride over a variety of surfaces. The GAZELLE S is self-standing and compact when folded as a single stroller, easily able to fit in the trunk of many compact vehicles.

In addition to the GAZELLE S, consumers can purchase the GAZELLE S Complete Stroller which includes the Gazelle Cot, allowing for two little ones to join in on the adventure ahead.

GAZELLE S is suitable from birth with the Gazelle Cot or infant car seat up to 50 lbs. The GAZELLE S and the GAZELLE S Complete Stroller featuring the Gazelle Cot are available beginning October 2020 and will retail starting at $699.95 and $848.94, respectively. Find more information at www.cybexonlineshop.com/gazelles.

SOURCE CYBEX

