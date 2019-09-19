Shoppers Drug Mart provides same-day home delivery in Edmonton

Instacart is now delivering from Shoppers Drug Mart stores in as fast as one hour

EDMONTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Shoppers Drug Mart is making shopping more convenient with the launch of home delivery services, in partnership with Instacart. Customers across Edmonton now have access to same-day delivery of groceries, everyday essentials and over-the-counter medications in 14 Shoppers Drug Mart stores across the city.

"For decades, Shoppers Drug Mart has been a destination for health and beauty products, food staples and general convenient shopping to help make life a little bit easier," said Matt Carr, Vice President, Merchandising, Shoppers Drug Mart. "Working with Instacart allows us to serve our customers wherever they need us, whether that's in a store or delivered right to their door."

"We're proud to expand our partnership with Loblaw to deliver groceries, household essentials and over-the-counter medications from Shoppers Drug Mart to customers across Edmonton in as fast as an hour," said Andrew Nodes, Vice President of Retail Accounts for Instacart. "Together, Instacart and Shoppers Drug Mart are helping busy people and families stock their pantries and medicine cabinets with household essentials from a local retailer they love and trust."

Shoppers Drug Mart customers in Edmonton, can go online to www.instacart.ca/store/shoppers-drug-mart/ or open the Instacart app on their mobile device. From there, customers select their city and store and can begin adding groceries, everyday essentials and over-the-counter medications to their Instacart grocery cart. An Instacart personal shopper will pick, pack and deliver the order within the customer's designated time frame—in as fast as one hour or up to five days in advance.

For orders of $35 or more, the delivery fee starts at just $3.99. With an Instacart Express membership, customers get unlimited, free delivery on all orders over $35. First-time customers of Shopper Drug Mart on Instacart can enter the code INSTASDM10 at checkout for $10 off their first order of $35 or more.

Today, home delivery through Instacart is available in 361 Shoppers Drug Mart stores and 374 Loblaw banners stores across Canada.

About Shoppers Drug Mart:

Shoppers Drug Mart is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé in Québec), and provides cosmetic dermatology services at two standalone locations, the Beauty Clinic. As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

About Instacart:

Instacart is a North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest growing companies in e-commerce. Instacart's same-day delivery and pickup service bring everyday essentials and fresh groceries to consumers in the U.S. and Canada in as fast as an hour. Instacart has partnered with the most popular national and regional retailers such as Loblaw, Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, CVS, Kroger, Publix, Sam's Club, Sprouts and Wegmans, among others. The Instacart marketplace offers more than 300 retailers and trusted local grocers that customers love. The company's cutting-edge technology powers some of the world's biggest retail players by supporting their e-commerce marketplace and delivery solutions. Instacart also offers an Express Membership program, giving customers unlimited free delivery from available stores on orders over $35. For more information, please visit www.instacart.com.

SOURCE Shoppers Drug Mart

For further information: Media Contact: prloblaw@loblaw.ca, press@instacart.com