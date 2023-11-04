Shoppers Drug Mart Opens Pharmacy Care Clinic in Pilot Sound, Edmonton

Clinic part of total pharmacy redesign, creating seamless experience for patients

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Shoppers Drug Mart announced the opening of a new Pharmacy Care Clinic in Pilot Sound, Edmonton, a significant step on the path to making care more accessible and convenient for Albertans. Located at 5351 167 Avenue NW, the clinic will offer patients access to a range of pharmacy healthcare services, including the assessment and treatment of injuries and common ailments such as urinary tract infections and pink eye. The clinics are fully integrated with the pharmacies, which have undergone an extensive redesign to improve the overall patient experience.

"The issues plaguing the Canadian healthcare system are complex and require innovation and collaboration. We believe pharmacists can play a vital role in a collective solution," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "That's why we're changing how we support pharmacists in delivering care in the province. Whether through the clinic or the dispensary, we're making it easier for Albertans to access the pharmacy healthcare services they need."

Both the dispensary and clinic spaces include a range of redesigned patient-friendly features: An efficient single counter for all prescription processes, including drop off, pick up, counselling, and payment; a Care Concierge, to facilitate smooth and personalized clinic visits; child-friendly consultation rooms for family comfort; and new "Let's Talk" spaces for counselling.

Through their expanded scope of practice Pharmacists in Alberta have the ability to assess patients and prescribe medications for minor illnesses and injuries, administer vaccines and other medications by injection and support chronic disease management.

The Pilot Sound clinic follows the successful launch of previously opened pharmacy care clinics in Alberta and Ontario where Shoppers pharmacists are seeing an average of 30 patients a day.

Patients can access services by booking an appointment or by walk-in. To book an appointment online, please visit Shoppers Health+ and to learn more about minor ailments in Ontario, please visit the Ontario College of Pharmacists.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug MartTM stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

SOURCE Shoppers Drug Mart

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]