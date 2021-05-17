Shoppers Drug Mart Makes Rapid COVID-19 Screening Available for Customers in Ontario and Alberta

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Beginning today, Shoppers Drug Mart Inc is making quick and convenient COVID-19 screening accessible to asymptomatic customers in Alberta and Ontario. Rapid antigen tests are available in all Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw pharmacies in the two provinces, providing results typically within 15-20 minutes.

Asymptomatic testing is limited to those not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and who have not been in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

"To get through this pandemic, we all need to follow public health guidelines, get vaccinated, and continue testing and screening in order to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Ashesh Desai, Executive Vice President, Pharmacy and Healthcare, Shoppers Drug Mart. "As Ontario and Alberta begin their recovery from this third wave of COVID-19, rapid screening options can provide customers with an extra level of confidence."

Rapid antigen screening can detect an active COVID-19 infection by detecting the presence of antigens – or specific proteins on a virus's surface. Although less sensitive than PCR testing, the antigen screening test can enhance currently available public testing programs, providing faster and often more convenient options for customers. Additionally, asymptomatic testing complements current public health testing, which often requires symptoms or close contact to test.

Tests are priced at $40 each, and will be processed immediately in the pharmacy, with a record of the test and results provided to the customer after their visit. Customers in participating regions are encouraged to call their local store directly to book an appointment for screening.

