Shoppers Drug Mart Applauds Nova Scotia's Community Healthcare Clinic Pilot

Pharmacists across the province now offering more services, reducing burden on the healthcare system

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Shoppers Drug Mart announced today that four of its Nova Scotia locations will take part in the province's Community Pharmacy Primary Care Clinics pilot. The pilot is a partnership between the Government of Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia Health and the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia (PANS). As of February 1, Nova Scotians have been able to book appointments to receive healthcare services at select pharmacy locations across the province for an expanded variety of needs ranging from assessment and prescribing for common illnesses, chronic disease management and injections and immunization services. There is no cost for these services when you present your Nova Scotia health card at one of the participating pharmacies.

"Initial results from our participating pharmacies have far exceeded our expectations, with nearly 500 patients visiting the clinics within the first week of operation. These results demonstrate an obvious need for services and that when given access, people will use them," said Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart. "We applaud the government of Nova Scotia and PANS for recognizing that pharmacists are uniquely qualified to help to address some of the gaps that have emerged in primary healthcare systems, providing patients with more options for the quality healthcare services they need and deserve."

For more information on the program or a full list of services offered, please visit: https://pans.ns.ca/cppcc.

Participating Shoppers locations include:

City Address Phone To Book Online Dartmouth 118 Wyse Road 902-464-9644 (press 3, then 4) Click Here to Book Sydney 254 Prince Street, Unit A015 902-562-1144 (press 3, then 4) Click Here to Book New Glasgow 912 East River Road 902-752-0280 (press 3, then 4) Click Here to Book Greenwood 1124 Bridge Street 902-765-3060 (press 3, then 4) Click Here to Book

