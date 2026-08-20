Shoppa.ca launches as Canada's home for Canadian-owned online shopping

Hundreds of Canadian businesses and tens of thousands of products, in one place, coast to coast, make it easy for Canadians to discover and support Canadian businesses.

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Buy Canadian Group Inc. today announced the launch of Shoppa.ca, a new online marketplace that brings hundreds of Canadian-owned businesses together in one easy-to-use destination. With tens of thousands of products, from everyday essentials to specialty goods, Shoppa.ca solves a problem millions of Canadians already feel: wanting to "Buy Canadian" is easy, but finding these businesses, scattered across thousands of individual websites, is not.

The appetite is clear. A reported 53%¹ of Canadians say they will go out of their way to buy Canadian, and 57%² will spend more to support a homegrown business or buy Canadian-made products. Until now, that intent has had nowhere obvious to go.

"Most of us want to buy Canadian, the hard part is finding the businesses," said Lee Smith, Chief Canadian Officer of Buy Canadian Group Inc. "Amazing homegrown brands are out there doing incredible work, but they're spread across the country and across thousands of separate sites. We built Shoppa.ca so Canadians can discover them all in one place, check out in one cart, and shop with confidence, knowing exactly who they're supporting."

One marketplace, coast to coast

Shoppa.ca serves shoppers nationwide, bringing together Canadian brands across key everyday categories like beauty and skincare, apparel, home and living, pets, kids and baby, food and wellness and more. Rather than hunting from site to site through endless online searches, shoppers can now find products from hundreds of Canadian businesses in one easy place.

Helping Canadian businesses get discovered

For merchants, Shoppa.ca is a discovery engine. Independent brands often struggle to be found next to global giants with massive ad budgets. By gathering them in one trusted destination, in front of shoppers actively looking to buy Canadian, Shoppa.ca helps them reach customers they might never have found alone. Every business is Canadian-owned, and products are labelled by how Canadian they are (Canadian-Owned Business, Made in Canada) so shoppers always know what they're supporting.

Available now

Shoppa.ca is live now at https://www.shoppa.ca and https://www.shoppa.ca/fr Canadian businesses interested in joining can learn more at shoppa.ca/pages/sellonshoppa or email [email protected].

About Buy Canadian Group Inc.

Buy Canadian Group Inc. operates Shoppa.ca, an online marketplace dedicated to Canadian-owned businesses. Its mission is to make supporting Canadian businesses simple, bringing hundreds of homegrown brands and thousands of products together in one trusted place. Shoppa helps Canadians discover, support and buy Canadian.

SOURCE Shoppa.ca

Media contact: Lee Smith, Chief Canadian Officer, Buy Canadian Group Inc., [email protected], https://www.shoppa.ca