Tis the season for early holiday savings with deep discounts and Black Friday-worthy deals available across the most giftable categories, from small businesses and top brands, including toys, fashion, electronics, home, kitchen, beauty, Amazon Devices and more—all available at amazon.ca/holidaydash

SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Customers can secure Black Friday deals starting now with Amazon's Holiday Dash deals event—incredible discounts are available across the hottest categories, including toys, fashion, electronics, home, kitchen, beauty, Amazon Devices and more at amazon.ca/holidaydash. With new deals dropping every day, customers can shop with the confidence that they are getting Black Friday-worthy deals and incredible savings on a huge selection of products, making it easy to check everyone off the gift list earlier than ever. Amazon will offer over a million deals worldwide throughout this holiday season, in addition to a wide selection of products at everyday low prices, making it truly a season of incredible savings.

Also, get an early start on holiday shopping with Amazon's biggest-ever selection of gift guides and exclusive storefronts, available earlier than ever before at amazon.ca/gifts. Amazon's gift guides are easy to navigate and include thoughtful collections with something for everyone on your list, no matter your budget.

Small Business Gift Guide: amazon.ca/supportsmall

amazon.ca/supportsmall Electronics Gift Guide : amazon.ca/holidayelectronicsgiftguide

: Home Holiday Guide : amazon.ca/holiday-home

: Holiday Toy List : amazon.ca/toysgiftguide

: amazon.ca/toysgiftguide Fashion Gift Guide : amazon.ca/fashion-gift-guide

: amazon.ca/fashion-gift-guide Beauty Gift Guide : amazon.ca/beautygiftguide

: Baby Gift Guide: amazon.ca/babygiftguide

Holiday Treats: amazon.ca/holidaytreatsgiftguide

Handmade and Personalized Gifts: amazon.ca/gcx/handmade-&-personalized-gifts

More Ways to Shop, Save and Ship

Amazon App: Shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App and ensure you never miss a deal.

Shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App and ensure you never miss a deal. Alexa Shopping: Alexa makes it easy to find the best holiday deals. Just ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

Alexa makes it easy to find the best holiday deals. Just ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?" Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard: Now through November 30 , Amazon.ca customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Rewards Mastercard will instantly receive a $15 Amazon.ca Gift Card, plus up to 5% back on purchases at Amazon.ca, Whole Foods Market, grocery stores, and restaurants for 6 months. For more details and to apply, visit amazon.ca/mastercard.

Now through , Amazon.ca customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Rewards Mastercard will instantly receive a Amazon.ca Gift Card, plus up to 5% back on purchases at Amazon.ca, Whole Foods Market, grocery stores, and restaurants for 6 months. For more details and to apply, visit amazon.ca/mastercard. Fast, Free Delivery: In addition to unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items, Prime members have access to Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery when shipping to Toronto , Vancouver , and Calgary and Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 34 cities and towns on eligible orders over $25 . These delivery options are not only convenient for customers but they're better for the planet because One-Day and Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centres so they travel shorter distances and generate less carbon emissions. This is just another way that Amazon is leveraging its scale for good to make investments that support communities.

In addition to unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items, Prime members have access to Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery when shipping to , , and and Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 34 cities and towns on eligible orders over . These delivery options are not only convenient for customers but they're better for the planet because One-Day and Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centres so they travel shorter distances and generate less carbon emissions. This is just another way that Amazon is leveraging its scale for good to make investments that support communities. Extended Returns Window: Most items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020 can be returned until January 31, 2021 .

Most items shipped can be returned until . Enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited: Beginning 10/23, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to tens of millions of songs, ad-free. And, starting 10/29, current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.

At Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers—every day and throughout the holiday season—and that includes offering fast, free and convenient delivery options for customers. Amazon announced just last month that it is hiring an additional 100,000 regular full-time and part-time jobs in its fulfillment and logistics network throughout the U.S. and Canada. With more than 150 new process improvements and safety measures implemented over the last several months, these permanent positions will work safely alongside the hundreds of thousands of employees already across Amazon's network to ensure fast, and efficient delivery for customers throughout the holiday season, and beyond. In addition to free delivery on millions of items for all Amazon customers, Amazon offers a number of ways for customers to shop for and receive holiday gifts.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

