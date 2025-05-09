Shop locally, plant locally -- Canadian-grown native plants are arriving in stores now

By choosing native plants with a tag featuring the WWF panda logo, people can be assured their plants are:

Produced by Canadian growers.

Native to the region.

Sourced from a local, known original wild population.

Grown from seeds that have been collected ethically.

Genetically diverse (not propagated clones).

Wild-type plants (not cultivars/nativars).

Grown without neonicotinoids and glyphosate; with other pesticide use very limited.

Native plants are the gold standard for attracting pollinators and restoring wildlife habitats — whether grown in a garden or in pots on a patio or balcony. They support a wide range of insects, birds and mammals as well as healthy soil ecosystems and clean water. They're also hardy and low maintenance — almost all are perennial — so they're perfect for creating all-season, gorgeous gardens that are resilient to climate change and support wildlife.

Kate Landry, Senior Manager, Community Action, Restoration and Regeneration, WWF-Canada, says:

"Growing native plants is a win-win-win. They add beauty to our outdoor spaces just like other plants, but native plants are also important for local wildlife like hummingbirds, butterflies and bumble bees, providing the food and shelter that they need. These plants are sourced from local growers, so this program also supports Canadian businesses. We're proud to work on this initiative with Loblaw for the sixth consecutive year to achieve these benefits for wildlife and for people in our communities."

Alain Brandon, VP, Sustainability, Social Impact & Government Relations, Loblaw Companies Limited, says:

"The Native Plants Program is one way Loblaw is helping to make a positive impact directly in the communities where we operate. When customers choose to incorporate native plants into their yards and gardens, not only are they enhancing the beauty of their communities, but they are also fostering local ecosystems. We're proud to partner with WWF-Canada on this important initiative and others like it — because small actions can lead to significant change."

Gardeners invited to join WWF-Canada's re:grow

Everyone in Canada can help restore wildlife habitats by planting native species in their own yards, container gardens and community spaces. By joining WWF-Canada's re:grow — a national how-to site for growing native plants and tracking users' collective impact on biodiversity and climate — gardeners can access expert tips to help them plant, grow and steward native plant gardens while also earning a chance to win prizes.

More information:

Map of where to find native plants at Loblaw garden centres in 2025

List of plant species available in southern Ontario (selection at individual stores will vary)

List of plant species available in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec (selection at individual stores will vary)

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 221,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

SOURCE World Wildlife Fund Canada

For further information, please contact: Ellen Jakubowski, communications specialist, WWF-Canada, [email protected]; Loblaw Companies Ltd., [email protected]