Shop Early, Shop Safe campaign and video offer holiday shopping tips to all Canadians

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) today released the Shop Early, Shop Safe campaign in collaboration with Cineplex Media and Interac to remind Canadians that planning ahead and shopping early will increase their chances of finding the products and brands they want for the holiday season.

Findings from RCC's recently released annual Holiday Shopping Survey show that while COVID continues to impact our lives, Canadians are looking forward to returning to their pre-pandemic holiday traditions wherever possible: in person celebrations, shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, and, more gift giving.

This video serves as a crucial reminder to the public of the role we all play in helping ensure everyone's health, safety and security as people shop for the holiday season.

"Store owners are working hard to maintain a COVID era holiday season with strategies to encourage consumers into shopping early, ensuring packages arrive on-time and preventing long lines at stores," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, RCC. "Our partnerships with Cineplex Media and Interac have allowed us to bring our Shop Early, Shop Safe messages to Canadians by leveraging networks in communities across the country."

QUICK FACTS – SHOPPING TIPS FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON:

Take advantage of early sales : You'll save money and ensure you get the items, gifts and brands you want in stores or online before the holiday celebrations!

: You'll save money and ensure you get the items, gifts and brands you want in stores or online before the holiday celebrations! Plan ahead : Do research beforehand so that you can get in and out of stores efficiently.

: Do research beforehand so that you can get in and out of stores efficiently. Be patient : You may experience longer wait times or other inconveniences due to current pandemic precautions. We are all in it together.

: You may experience longer wait times or other inconveniences due to current pandemic precautions. We are all in it together. Online security : Only shop on retailer sites that take secure payment. These include credit and debit cards, digital wallets or PayPal accounts that are linked to your credit or bank accounts. If you're transacting digitally using a service like Interac e-Transfer, make sure you're sending funds to a business you know and trust.

Only shop on retailer sites that take secure payment. These include credit and debit cards, digital wallets or PayPal accounts that are linked to your credit or bank accounts. If you're transacting digitally using a service like e-Transfer, make sure you're sending funds to a business you know and trust. Contactless payment: Use contactless when you can to minimize your contact with the payment terminal and regularly check your transactions through your online banking portal.

Use contactless when you can to minimize your contact with the payment terminal and regularly check your transactions through your online banking portal. Avoiding fraud : Set up fraud alerts with your bank to notify you of any irregular activity.

Set up fraud alerts with your bank to notify you of any irregular activity. Rediscover one-of-a-kind products in your local community: Support local merchants who work hard to bring main streets to life.

The video and full list of consumers tips can be found at: RetailCouncil.org/ShopSafe

#ShopEarlyShopSafe

#RetailMatters

Retail is Canada's largest private sector employer. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants.



