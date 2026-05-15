OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ -



Product: Tahini Halva with Date Sap

Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella

Distribution: British Columbia

Ontario

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries - Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected] ; Media relations - Telephone: 613-773-6600Email: [email protected]