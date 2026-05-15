Shirreza brand Tahini Halva with Date Sap recalled due to Salmonella Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

May 15, 2026, 18:04 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ -

Product:     Tahini Halva with Date Sap

Issue:                    Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella

Distribution:        British Columbia

                              Ontario

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)