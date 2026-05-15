News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
May 15, 2026, 18:04 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ -
Product: Tahini Halva with Date Sap
Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella
Distribution: British Columbia
Ontario
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries - Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected] ; Media relations - Telephone: 613-773-6600Email: [email protected]
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