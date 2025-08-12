Intelcom | Dragonfly's coast-to-coast delivery network now accessible through Shipium's integrated platform

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Shipium, a leading shipping platform for modern shippers, today announced the integration of Intelcom | Dragonfly's coast-to-coast delivery network into its platform—giving customers immediate access to one of Canada's most agile last-mile carriers.

Shipium provides an end-to-end shipping platform for operators across industries. Multi-national businesses with operations in Canada have turned to Shipium to help reduce costs and deliver packages on time. This new integration empowers shippers to scale faster in Canada by benefiting from Intelcom | Dragonfly's proven delivery performance.

Intelcom | Dragonfly's network reaches over 94% of Canadian addresses and operates seven days a week. The company is recognized for combining speed with scale, offering rapid onboarding and reliable delivery across the country

The announcement comes at a time when fulfillment diversity is becoming paramount for multi-national shipping operations. As modern shippers seek to streamline their logistics across multiple geographies, they benefit from solutions that simplify integration and enhance operational continuity. Leading companies have turned to Shipium to help centralize those shipping operations into one system to manage carriers, finances, rules, and performance. The ability to integrate with delivery partners with nationwide coverage like Intelcom | Dragonfly in a single afternoon is one example of the benefits they are experiencing.

"We believe in giving our clients the flexibility to integrate with us in the way that best suits their operations. Our collaboration with Shipium reflects that commitment—offering shippers a seamless, scalable integration path that enhances their ability to serve customers across Canada," said Jean-Daniel Gervais, Vice President, Global Business Development and Client Management at Intelcom | Dragonfly.

"Intelcom | Dragonfly has consistently been one of the best delivery partners for Canadian businesses," said Jason Murray, Co-founder and CEO of Shipium. "Our Canadian customers are excited to see their offering come onto the platform."

ABOUT SHIPIUM

Shipium is an end-to-end shipping platform for modern operators. The platform improves shipping speed and on-time-delivery by coordinating previously disconnected steps of the supply chain through an API-first platform deeply integrated into existing systems. Founded by the same team who created Amazon's shipping stack, customers experience the same enterprise-grade performance from estimated delivery dates on the website down to shipment execution at the warehouse. Visit shipium.com for more information.

Contact

Kris Gosser

Shipium

[email protected]

SOURCE Shipium