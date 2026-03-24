Marketing Activity's Economic Impact Across Canada Rivals Retail Trade and Oil and Gas, New Research Finds

A new economic analysis from Signal49 Research, formerly operating as The Conference Board of Canada, shows marketing activity's growing contribution to GDP, employment, and public revenues since 2019

OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Marketing activity made a significant contribution to Canada's economy in 2024, generating $130.9 billion in GDP, up from $94 billion in 2019, according to new research from Signal49 Research, formerly operating as The Conference Board of Canada.

"Marketing has emerged as a prominent contributor to Canada's economy, accounting for one in every 25 jobs nationally," said Alan Chaffe, Associate Director, Economic Research at Signal49 Research. "While marketing roles are changing as digital technologies and artificial intelligence continue to transform how organizations engage with consumers, marketing is playing an increasingly strategic role in shaping innovation, growth, competitiveness, and our economy."

Marketing's Contribution to GDP and Employment

The contribution of marketing activity to the GDP is comparable to that of the retail trade and oil and gas extraction sectors, and more than double that of the accommodation and food services sector. In 2024, marketing activity supported nearly 861,500 jobs across a range of occupations, up from 754,200 in 2019, and generated close to $75 billion in labour income. Average annual earnings for these roles were an estimated 30 per cent higher than the national average, reflecting the strong demand for marketing expertise across the economy.

"Marketing plays a mission-critical role in Canada's economic success because it's foundational to how every business connects, competes, and innovates," said Esther Benzie, President and CEO at the Canadian Marketing Association. "At $130.9 billion in GDP impact--comparable to retail trade and oil and gas--marketing doesn't just support our economy, it drives it forward. From startups to multinationals, across every sector, marketing capabilities determine competitive advantage both nationally and globally. This is why investing in marketing excellence isn't optional--it's essential for Canada's continued prosperity. When marketing thrives, Canada's entire economy benefits."

Economic Impact Across Provinces

Marketing activities translate into substantial public revenues, generating an estimated $47.8 billion in government revenues in 2024, up from $34.4 billion in 2019. Federal tax revenues reached $23.7 billion in 2024, compared with $16.9 billion in 2019, while provincial tax revenues rose to $20.5 billion, representing a 40 per cent increase over the same period.

Across Canada, the impact of marketing activity varies by province, with Ontario and Quebec combined, generating more than two-thirds of the total GDP impact. Overall, the provincial contributions are reflective of their respective economies. Between 2019 and 2024, the share of GDP generated by marketing activity increased across all provinces, with Ontario and Nova Scotia experiencing the largest increases.

Implications for Business Performance and Data Regulation

The report highlights marketing as a powerful driver of business performance and economic growth in Canada. This has clear implications for business performance and consumer trust. Organizations that invest in strong brand strategies consistently outperform their peers, delivering higher sales, stronger operating income, and greater resilience during periods of economic uncertainty.

The report also underscores marketing's growing influence on consumer behaviour and societal values, which is heightening expectations around data privacy and responsible data stewardship. As digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, personalization, and loyalty programs continue to reshape the industry, governments and policymakers play an important role in establishing clear privacy regulations and supporting continued investment in digital infrastructure to foster innovation and sustainable growth.

About Signal49 Research (formerly operating as The Conference Board of Canada)

Signal49 Research, formerly operating as The Conference Board of Canada, is the country's leading independent research organization. For more than seven decades, Signal49 Research has been providing research that supports evidence-based decision making to solve Canada's toughest problems. Follow Signal49 Research on LinkedIn at the link here. For more information on our organization, please visit the link here.

SOURCE Signal49 Research

Media Contact: Signal49 Research, E-mail: [email protected], Tel: 613-526-3090 ext. 224