Shine Foundation Brings Together 150 Youth Living with Severe Physical Disabilities and Caregivers to Tackle Canada's Transition Gap

The Inaugural More Than You See Dreamers' Summit, Supported by RBC, Connects Young People and Caregivers with Skills, Networks and Resources Needed to Thrive Beyond Childhood



TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Every year, thousands of young Canadians living with severe physical disabilities reach adulthood only to encounter what advocates call a "transition gap" - a point where many childhood supports disappear, leaving them to navigate education, employment and independence with far fewer resources.

More Than You See Dreamers - Group Photo

This week, Shine Foundation brought together youth living with severe physical disabilities (Dreamers) from across Canada, along with their caregivers, to help change that reality through its inaugural More Than You See: Dreamers' Summit. This first-of-its-kind national event was supported by RBC, with Air Canada flying attendees from across the country to Toronto, where Hotel X served as host venue and provided accessible accommodations throughout. Creative agency Mint, Sofina Foods, and a number of other distinguished sponsors helped make it all possible.

Over two days, Dreamers and their caregivers participated in separate workshops and mentor presentations - featuring Paralympians, advocates, and other leaders from the disability community - alongside conversations designed to prepare them for the next stage of life. The Summit focused on building confidence, expanding networks, and connecting both Dreamers and caregivers with practical tools and resources - equipping Dreamers as they transition into post-secondary education, employment and greater independence, while giving caregivers the tools and community to support that transition alongside them. More than anything, this was an opportunity for them to put their own oxygen masks on first - a rare and very needed break.

Shine Foundation is responding to a growing challenge facing young Canadians with disabilities. According to Statistics Canada, youth with disabilities are twice as likely as their peers without disabilities to be "NEET", not in employment, education or training. In 2024, the employment rate among Canadians aged 15 to 24 with disabilities fell to just 45 per cent, highlighting the significant barriers many continue to face as they enter adulthood.

"For many young people living with severe physical disabilities, turning 18 doesn't simply mark adulthood, it can also mean losing the support and connections they've relied on for years," said Tiffany Houston, CEO, Shine Foundation. "The Dreamers' Summit exists to ensure these remarkable young people don't lose momentum at one of the most important moments in their lives. We witnessed in real time the impact when Dreamers and Caregivers alike see a future defined by potential, not by disability. Our Dreamers are More Than You See, and they are just getting started."

The Dreamers' Summit is more than an event; it is a movement to change the conversation around disability in Canada. Through its More Than You See movement, Shine Foundation is challenging Canadians to look beyond disability and recognize the potential, determination and aspirations of every Dreamer. By creating spaces where young people can connect, learn and envision what's possible, Shine is helping ensure their futures are defined not by the barriers they face, but by the opportunities they are empowered to pursue.



To learn more about Shine Foundation or to donate to make this a reality, visit shinefoundation.ca Follow them on Instagram @shinefoundationcanada.

About Shine Foundation

Shine Foundation changes the lives of young people ages 11-21 living with severe physical disabilities. Shine Dreams are fully customized and can range from meeting a hero, to adapted sports equipment. They help young people build confidence, independence, and a sense of purpose, leading to a brighter, more hopeful future.



Since its inception in 1987, Shine has fulfilled 9,000 dreams for young people across Canada. For more information, visit www.shinefoundation.ca

SOURCE Shine Foundation

Jennifer Stead, National Marketing Manager [email protected] 519-642-0990 x 228