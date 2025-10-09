Shine Foundation and Cheekbone Beauty Design The First Tactile Make Up Palette For the Blind and Low Vision Community for World Sight Day

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Makeup remains inaccessible to people who are blind or have low vision, which is a major gap in the beauty industry. For World Sight Day (October 9), Shine Foundation, a Canadian not-for-profit that fulfills dreams for youth living with severe physical disabilities, set out to provoke a conversation about how to make beauty more accessible.

To celebrate, Shine granted its 9,000th dream to 14-year-old Scarlette--a blind teen with a bold personality--a complete makeover designed to help her fully express who she truly is. Inspired by Scarlette and the barriers faced by millions like her, Shine partnered with Indigenous-owned Canadian beauty brand Cheekbone Beauty to create Scarlette's Palette: the first makeup palette with tactile navigation and audio description, designed for the blind and low-vision community. The prototype of Scarlette's Palette not only fulfills Scarlette's dream, but also sparks conversation around the need for systemic change in beauty accessibility.

"Youth living with disabilities deserve to be seen as more than their disabilities," said Tiffany Houston, CEO of Shine Foundation. "With Scarlette's Palette, we're sending a message that self-expression should never have barriers."

"Cheekbone Beauty has always championed inclusivity and innovation," said Jenn Harper, Founder of Cheekbone Beauty. "Partnering with Shine to bring Scarlette's dream to life is a milestone for us, and we hope it inspires the beauty industry to keep pushing for accessibility."

Designed with Scarlette in mind, the palette builds accessibility into every detail - empowering blind and low-vision users to apply makeup independently. These include:

Raised exterior patterns and logos for product identification through touch.

for product identification through touch. Tactile arrows indicating orientation and opening.

indicating orientation and opening. Raised QR code linking to audio description of how to navigate the palette and descriptions of each shade.

linking to audio description of how to navigate the palette and descriptions of each shade. Shape indicators below each shade for easy identification and selection.

below each shade for easy identification and selection. Tactile ridges separating each color pan for precision and ease.

Although still in the prototyping phase and not yet available for purchase, Shine Foundation and Cheekbone Beauty are hoping to collaborate with CNIB to ensure the palette is accessible and beneficial for the blind and low vision community. This initiative reflects Shine's ongoing commitment to helping youth with severe physical disabilities reach their full potential. To learn more or donate to make this a reality, visit shinefoundation.ca/scarlette and @shinefoundationcanada.

About Shine Foundation

Shine Foundation changes the lives of young people ages 11-21 living with severe physical disabilities. Shine Dreams are fully customized and can range from meeting a hero, to adapted sports equipment. They help young people build confidence, independence, and a sense of purpose, leading to a brighter, more hopeful future.

Since its inception in 1987, Shine has fulfilled 9,000 dreams for young people across Canada. For more information, visit www.shinefoundation.ca

About Cheekbone Beauty

Cheekbone Beauty is an Indigenous-owned and founded Canadian cosmetics company established in 2016 by Jenn Harper to create space in the beauty industry where Indigenous youth feel represented and seen. As a Certified B Corporation, Cheekbone Beauty intertwines its Indigenous roots with westernized science to craft the best product we can for people and the planet.

SOURCE Shine Foundation

Media Contact: Gabrielle Lamy, Associate Director, PR at Mint, [email protected]