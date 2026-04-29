Shift AI is Live: A Customizable Privacy-First Browser Built for the AI Era

As 44% of users worry about AI acting without approval, Shift AI delivers context-aware intelligence, on the user's terms

VICTORIA, BC, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Shift, the world's first fully customizable browser, today announced the launch of Shift AI, a context-aware, privacy-focused AI experience built directly into the browser. Designed to reduce friction across workflows, Shift AI delivers real-time intelligence without forcing users to sacrifice control, privacy or choice.

As AI features rapidly proliferate across browsers, many are being introduced as defaults without clear controls or transparency. Shift AI is optional by design, allowing users to decide when, how, and if AI is part of their workflow.

Shift Browser launches Shift AI, a context-aware, privacy-first AI built directly into the browser, giving users full control over how and when AI is used. (CNW Group/Shift Technologies Inc.)

"AI shouldn't live in another tab. It should live where you work and it should work on your terms," said Michael Foucher, Vice President of Product and Customer Success at Shift. "Shift AI is designed to reduce the friction of everyday work while ensuring users stay in control of their data, their experience, and their workflow."

AI That Works With You - Not Around You

Shift AI is an adaptive, context-aware system embedded directly into the browser, while remaining fully under user control. Shift AI introduces capabilities designed to streamline how users navigate tasks, tools, and information:

Context-Aware AI -- Understands active tabs and page content to deliver relevant answers without manual prompting

-- Understands active tabs and page content to deliver relevant answers without manual prompting Intelligent Omnibox -- Seamlessly routes queries between search and AI automatically, reducing friction and decision fatigue

-- Seamlessly routes queries between search and AI automatically, reducing friction and decision fatigue Workflow Continuity -- Keeps related tasks connected, eliminating disruptive tab switching

-- Keeps related tasks connected, eliminating disruptive tab switching Privacy- First Architecture -- requests are proxied through Cloudflare's Privacy Proxy and authenticated via the Privacy Pass protocol to protect users from persistent tracking or exposing their identity

AI Adoption Is Growing--But Control Is the Missing Piece

Findings from Shift's 2026 AI Consumer Insights Survey of more than 1,400 adults highlight a growing disconnect between AI usage and user trust:

32% of users engage with AI daily

53% say it improves their experience

44% worry AI could act without their approval

The data reveals a clear tension: while AI adoption continues to accelerate, users are increasingly concerned about control, transparency and data privacy.

"Users aren't rejecting AI, they just want control," Foucher added. "The next phase of AI is about putting the user back in charge."

Purpose-Built, Customizable, and User-Controlled

Shift AI is designed for professionals who rely on the browser as their primary workspace, including developers, founders, creatives, consultants, tech professionals and multi-tasking consumers.

Built into the browser architecture, Shift AI enables highly customizable experiences and deeper integrations across tabs, apps, and workflows. This flexibility is key, as 51% of hybrid workers and tech professionals want greater control over how AI operates, reinforcing the need for user-driven experiences.

Privacy and Control by Design

To support a more transparent and user-controlled AI experience, Shift partnered with Cloudflare, to build an architecture that protects users' privacy without sacrificing performance. By proxying requests through Cloudflare's Privacy Proxy, users' identities are separated from their AI queries. Users maintain full control over AI functionality at all times, with the ability to opt in, customize features, or disable them entirely.

Reimagining the Browser for the AI Era

With Shift AI, the browser evolves from a passive interface into an intelligent, customizable workspace--bringing together apps, profiles, and workflows into a single, unified experience designed to reduce digital overload and improve focus.

Shift AI is now available. To learn more, visit https://shift.com/ai or to learn how others are using AI in Shift, visit https://shift.com/meet-ai.

About Shift

Shift is a customizable browser built for focused work, bringing apps, accounts, and tools into one unified workspace. With the introduction of Shift AI, Shift is reimagining the browser for the AI era, embedding context-aware intelligence directly into the browsing experience while giving users full control over how and when AI is used. Designed for flexibility, transparency, and performance, Shift helps professionals reduce digital overload and work more efficiently.

As part of the Redbrick portfolio of companies, Shift is a Certified B Corp and a pioneer in carbon-neutral browsing.

Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions.

SOURCE Shift Technologies Inc.

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