SHERBROOKE, QC, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The City of Sherbrooke is joining forces with Entreprendre Sherbrooke to shape the City's economic future and advance entrepreneurship worldwide. This strategic alliance, known as Sherbrooke Innovante, stems from a common goal to develop the economy differently through innovation, collaboration and shared prosperity.

Sherbrooke Innovante is the result of a strategic alliance between the City of Sherbrooke and Entreprendre Sherbrooke to boost economic development (CNW Group/Ville de Sherbrooke)

Sherbrooke Innovante builds on six powerful directions to position the City as a shining example of sustainable, innovative growth. Strong leadership: Creating winning conditions for public, local and regional leadership. Collective growth and wealth: Providing the right environment for businesses to succeed. Attractive, lively downtown core: Enlivening the city centre for residents, entrepreneurs and visitors. Collective intelligence and digital technology: Leveraging these powerful tools for business development. Knowledge hub: Accelerating innovation and creating jobs. Talent and business attractiveness: Making Sherbrooke shine on the local and global stage.

By pooling their expertise, the City--via its Service de développement économique--and Entreprendre Sherbrooke can offer streamlined support to businesses, promote the social economy, boost local commerce, and roll out investment funds as well as financial programs.

Sherbrooke Innovante relies on agile, shared governance to advance structuring projects in key areas:

Commercial development

Agriculture and food self-reliance in the community

Tourism

Social economy

Industrial and technological development

Regional attractiveness

How the Sherbrooke Innovante brand exemplifies this vision

The name "Sherbrooke Innovante" is a nod to the rich local entrepreneurship ecosystem and the vitality of a city where knowledge drives business.

The initiative's slogan, "Entrepreneuriat propulsé par le savoir" (entrepreneurship fuelled by knowledge), is inspired by unique local assets: a world-class Quantum Innovation Zone, renowned higher education institutions and a thriving network of business owners.

This new identity aims to: Boost economic attractiveness and engage business communities; Accelerate synergies and foster connections in the economic ecosystem; Position Sherbrooke as a model of sustainable growth.



Learn more about related services and initiatives: sherbrookeinnovante.ca.

Sherbrooke Innovante is one of the three pillars unveiled in spring 2025 as part of the City of Sherbrooke's new promotional brand strategy. The two others are Sherbrooke Centro and Sherbrooke Vibrante.

"Through Sherbrooke Innovante, we are asserting our ambition to position Sherbrooke as a model of innovation and collaboration. This strategic alliance with Entreprendre Sherbrooke reflects our vision of a city where knowledge drives entrepreneurship and each idea helps build a sustainable future. Our combined assets will help attract talent, stimulate growth and make Sherbrooke shine." – Marie-Claude Bibeau, Mayor of Sherbrooke

"Sherbrooke Innovante is a major step forward in building a more vibrant, collaborative and resolutely future-oriented entrepreneurship ecosystem. This brand demonstrates our shared commitment to creating an environment where entrepreneurs can bring their ideas to life and develop them confidently." – Jean-François Lalonde, Chair of the Board of Directors of Entreprendre Sherbrooke

SOURCE Ville de Sherbrooke

Media Relations: Service des communications et de l'expérience citoyenne, 819-674-3174, 819-678-8416