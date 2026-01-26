Together with Scotiabank and Tangerine, Shell Introduces New Ways to Save and Earn with Scene+

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Shell Canada Limited (Shell), a subsidiary of Shell plc, is joining the Scene+ loyalty partner network – teaming up with Scene+, Scotiabank and Tangerine to unlock new ways for eligible members to save and earn rewards on everyday essentials like fuel, groceries, entertainment, banking and travel – creating more opportunities for Canadians to put rewards to work for them in places they shop every day.

Scene+ is one of Canada's leading loyalty programs with over 15 million members. Co-owned by Scotiabank, Empire Company Limited and Cineplex Inc., Scene+ is fueling more rewards with Shell, making it easier for members to earn Scene+ points on everyday trips to the pump.

"Partnering with Scene+, Scotiabank and Tangerine is a major step forward for our loyalty and partner programs, creating the best experience for our customers to save and earn rewards when they visit Shell," said Kent Martin, General Manager, Shell Canada Mobility and Convenience. "Through these partnerships, in addition to instant savings, customers will soon be able to earn and redeem rewards on fuel, car washes and eligible convenience store purchases at more than 1,400 Shell locations nationwide – making every visit more rewarding."

"We listened to our members when they told us they wanted a fuel loyalty partner. As a leader in the fuel industry, Shell is an ideal partner for our ecosystem," said Tracey Pearce, President, Scene+. "Whether you're fueling up for a road trip, picking up groceries, having a night out, or booking your next vacation, our expanded Scene+ partners, the breadth of our footprint – both online and off – and the ability to accelerate your loyalty rewards while using payment cards that earn Scene+ points, help you make your everyday experience even more rewarding."

As part of this exclusive offering, Scotiabank and Tangerine clients with eligible payment cards will unlock even more everyday value and benefits, including instant savings at the pump at participating Shell locations.

"This marks a significant milestone for Scotiabank and Scene+ in our journey to deliver greater relevance, more value, and a seamless loyalty experience for Canadians," said Simona Salter, Executive Vice President, Cards, Loyalty, Payments and Client Experience at Scotiabank. "With Shell joining Scene+, our clients can make everyday spending even more rewarding with their Scotiabank card – unlocking new ways to earn faster, save instantly and reward themselves in ways that matter most to them."

"At Tangerine, we're committed to delivering value that's relevant to everyday life for Canadians," said Gaurav Singh, Senior Vice President of Client Solutions and Retail Banking at Tangerine. "This new offering provides seamless instant savings on fuel purchases and benefits that go further – so every trip to the pump moves you forward."

Canadians want more from their everyday purchases and, together, Shell, Scene+, Scotiabank and Tangerine deliver by bringing more rewards and savings to members.

The new offering will roll out in Alberta on March 3, 2026, expanding nationwide on May 26, 2026.

To learn more about the program, visit https://www.shell.ca/ loyalty

Shell customers can continue to earn and redeem AIR MILES® at Shell locations through March 2, 2026, in Alberta, and through May 25, 2026, across the rest of Canada. Shell thanks AIR MILES for years of partnership in rewarding Canadian customers. For more information visit AIR MILES® Reward Program | Shell Canada

About the Partners:

About Scene+

Scene+ is a leading loyalty program, intentionally curated to meet the needs of its members by making everyday more rewarding. The program is co-owned by Scotiabank, Empire Company Limited and Cineplex Inc., and offers its more than 15 million members the opportunity to earn points in a wide variety of ways, in a manner that suits their buying habits and lifestyle. Through its relationship with Scotiabank, Scene+ members have an opportunity to fully unlock the value of Scene+ membership and accelerate their points-earning potential with eight options on credit or debit cards that give members access to a whole new level of rewards and value. Participating Empire Company Limited's family of brands including Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Foodland and FreshCo; participating Cineplex Inc. venues include Cineplex Theatres, The Rec Room, and Playdium. For the full list of partners participating in the program and for more info, go to sceneplus.ca

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at October 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine is one of Canada's leading digital banks, empowering over two million Clients to reach their goals and move their finances forward. Known for its uncomplicated digital and mobile experience, Tangerine offers everyday banking products without any unnecessary hoops to jump through. From saving and spending to investing and borrowing, Tangerine's products are designed to meet the unique needs of Canadians. Tangerine's commitment to putting Clients first has earned the bank recognition as the #1 Bank in Canada by Forbes in 2025 and the most awarded midsize Bank by the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for 14 consecutive years as of 2025**. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012, Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary. Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license.

For more information, visit www.tangerine.ca or connect with us on social on Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

**Tangerine has won more awards than any other brand among midsize banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies from 2006-2025. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

