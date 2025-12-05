MONTREAL, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Unicor Industries, a longstanding Quebec leader in custom plastic injection molding, is proud to announce its acquisition by entrepreneur and business builder Shawn Johal. This strategic transition marks a major milestone for the company and reinforces Unicor's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable industrial growth.

With Mohammed Raji as President for the past years, Unicor Industries has built a strong reputation for quality engineering, technical expertise, and high-precision plastic components serving industrial, medical, mining, automotive, HVAC, and lighting markets across North America.

The global injection molding market continues to expand, driven by innovation in advanced materials and increased demand in industrial, medical, and sustainable manufacturing applications. According to industry research, North American demand for engineered plastic components is expected to continue growing as manufacturers seek durability, precision, and lightweight solutions across multiple sectors.

With this acquisition, Unicor is positioned to accelerate modernization efforts, expand production capabilities, and continue providing world-class manufacturing solutions to its customers.

"I am thrilled to continue the legacy created by Mohammed and his team. Unicor is known for its engineering quality, customer focus, and deep capabilities in custom and complex molding. Our goal is to invest in modern technology, scale responsibly, and elevate the experience for our clients, suppliers, and employees."

-- Shawn Johal, President, Unicor Industries

Commitment to Continuity and Sustainability

As part of the transition, Mohammed Raji will remain with the company to ensure seamless operational continuity, knowledge transfer, and customer support.

Unicor's future strategy emphasizes:

Operational excellence & engineering innovation

Strengthened manufacturing capacity in Quebec

Long-term partnerships with clients and suppliers

Sustainable production practices

Investment in talent, culture, and technology

"This is a proud moment for Unicor. Shawn brings vision, values, and a commitment to people and performance. I am confident he will grow the brand while honouring the foundations that made it successful."

-- Mohammed Raji, Previous Owner & Strategic Partner

Environmental & Social Commitment

Unicor will advance initiatives to reduce environmental footprint and support circular manufacturing principles, including:

Increased material recovery and recycling programs

Implementation of the ISO 14001 Environmental Certification

Investment in energy-efficient equipment

Responsible sourcing & production practices

Continuous improvement in waste reduction

"We are committed to building a sustainable manufacturing future -- one that balances productivity, innovation, and environmental responsibility."

-- Shawn Johal

About Unicor Industries

Unicor Industries is a Quebec-based injection molding manufacturer specializing in high-precision components for industrial, medical, and commercial applications. With decades of expertise and a reputation for engineering excellence, Unicor delivers advanced molding, assembly, and customer-focused solutions for clients in North America and internationally.

Media Contact: Unicor Industries, Email: [email protected], Website: www.unicor.ca, Spokesperson: Shawn Johal, President