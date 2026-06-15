SharkNinja Fan House Takes Over Queen Street West June 20-21

A free, immersive pop-up where every SharkNinja product is yours to try - and win.

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - SharkNinja, in collaboration with Amazon Ads, brings the Fan House to Toronto for one weekend only. Running June 20–21 on Queen Street West, this free, multi-room pop-up is built to feel like the ultimate game-day house: fully stocked, dialed in, and ready for a summer of hosting. The House is a physical extension of the SharkNinja Digital Fan House created by Brand Innovation Lab, the creative arm of Amazon Ads.

The SharkNinja Fan House lights up Queen Street West for one weekend only, June 20 to 21. Free entry, hands-on demos, and a chance to win every product in the house.

The SharkNinja Fan House lights up Queen Street West for one weekend only, June 20 to 21. Free entry, hands-on demos, and a chance to win every product in the house.

Guests move room by room through an immersive space showcasing the products that make hosting effortless - hands-on demos, interactive experiences, and a direct path to buy it all via Amazon.

Step Inside the Fan House

The Entryway: Welcome home! Meet the Shark ChillPill and get a taste of what's inside.

The Beauty Bar: The Shark FlexStyle, Shark SpeedStyle Pro, and Shark Silki Pro Straight Shark's most in-demand styling tools are ready to try.

The Kitchen: The Ninja Slushi, Ninja BlendBOSS, Ninja Luxe Café Pro, and Ninja Crispi Pro keep drinks and snacks coming all day.

The Living Room: The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo, Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum, and Shark Air Purifier keep the best seat in the house spotless.

The Yard: The Ninja FlexFlame, Ninja FireSide360, and Ninja FrostVault Coolers keep the backyard crowd happy all day.

Win the Whole House

SharkNinja is giving away one of every product in the Fan House - plus one lucky guest takes home a $5,000 SharkNinja Home Makeover. Scan the QR code at check-in to enter.

Can't make it in person? The SharkNinja Digital Fan House is live on Amazon now.

Event Details

SharkNinja Fan House

369 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON

Saturday, June 20: 11 AM – 8 PM

Sunday, June 21: 11 AM – 7 PM

Free and open to the public

SOURCE SharkNinja

Media Inquiries: Sarah Rudin, Taste Agency, [email protected]