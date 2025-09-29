Global Innovation Leader Expands into Canada's Outdoor Lifestyle Space Through Proprietary HeatZone™ Technology

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, is bringing the heat to Canada with the launch of the Ninja™ Fireside360™. Designed to deliver powerful warmth from head-to-toe at the turn of a dial, the Fireside360™ marks Ninja's bold expansion into the outdoor lifestyle category - building on its reputation for solving everyday problems from revolutionary blenders to the viral CREAMi ice cream maker to cutting-edge air fryers, outdoor grills, and more.

As Canadian homeowners increasingly invest in their outdoor spaces – and with 78% of households regularly engaging in outdoor activities close to home, according to StatsCan – Ninja is answering the call by eliminating the age-old frustrations that have plagued fire pit enthusiasts for generations. Gone are the days of dodging smoke clouds, constantly repositioning for warmth, and tedious post-bonfire cleanup. The Ninja™ Fireside360™ delivers up to 80,000 BTUs of 360-degree warmth through proprietary HeatZone Technology™ - with smokeless flames and zero cleanup after every use.

"With the Fireside360™, we're empowering Canadians to reclaim their outdoor spaces from the comfort of their own home - no matter the season," said Ola Machnowski, Vice-President, Demand Generation, SharkNinja Canada. "We know how much Canadians value time spent outdoors, and this product eliminates the compromises they've long accepted: the smoke, the uneven heat, the cleanup. Whether you're hosting a fall gathering or enjoying a quiet winter evening on the patio, the Fireside360™ delivers warmth, ambiance, and convenience - making outdoor living a true year-round experience."

The Ninja™ Fireside360™ combines smart engineering with practical functionality through several industry-first features:

HeatZone Technology™: Precision-controlled 360-degree heat distribution delivers heat-to-toe heat coverage.

Precision-controlled 360-degree heat distribution delivers heat-to-toe heat coverage. Triple Operation Modes: Users can select Heat Mode for powerful warmth, Flame Mode for ambiance, or Combo Mode for both simultaneously--all controlled via intuitive dial interfaces that provide instant on/off operation and granular heat and flame adjustment.

Users can select Heat Mode for powerful warmth, Flame Mode for ambiance, or Combo Mode for both simultaneously--all controlled via intuitive dial interfaces that provide instant on/off operation and granular heat and flame adjustment. Smokeless Operation: Propane system delivers smokeless flames, meaning no more burning eyes, smoky clothes, or guests constantly repositioning themselves.

Propane system delivers smokeless flames, meaning no more burning eyes, smoky clothes, or guests constantly repositioning themselves. No Cleanup Required: No ash, embers, or residue to clean up after use, making outdoor entertaining effortless from start to finish.

No ash, embers, or residue to clean up after use, making outdoor entertaining effortless from start to finish. Powerful Performance: Up to 80,000 BTU output ensures maximum comfort and warmth for extended outdoor enjoyment.

Up to 80,000 BTU output ensures maximum comfort and warmth for extended outdoor enjoyment. All-Season Reliability: Designed for use in various weather conditions, allowing users to extend their outdoor season beyond traditional limits.

Designed for use in various weather conditions, allowing users to extend their outdoor season beyond traditional limits. Easy Setup: Simple assembly process with immediate readiness once paired with a standard propane tank (sold separately).

The Ninja™ Fireside360™ is available for $499 on SharkNinja.ca, with additional retail partners expected to be announced in the coming months.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people's lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market. Developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,600 associates, the company's products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.ca.

