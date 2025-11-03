SHAPERMINT ANNOUNCES ITS LAUNCH AT WALMART CANADA AND EXPANDS RETAIL FOOTPRINT NATIONWIDE

Shapermint Launches at Walmart Nationwide, Bringing Comfortable Shaping Essentials to Millions of Shoppers

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Shapermint, the go-to store for the most comfortable shaping essentials that has redefined the industry, is making its biggest retail move yet with the launch of a curated collection at Walmart Canada. This strategic expansion brings Shapermint's most-loved essentials to a broader audience, reinforcing the brand's mission to make confidence-boosting shaping essentials more accessible.

"After successfully building a digital-first brand with 12 million customers, and expanding into Walmart U.S., our launch in Walmart Canada marks another major milestone in making Shapermint accessible to even more women worldwide," said Massimiliano Tirocchi, Cofounder and Chief Marketing Officer of Shapermint. "With Shapermint Core, we're bringing our most-loved shaping essentials to even more customers, ensuring they have access to the comfort and support they need every day."

The launch of Shapermint Core introduces a curated seven-piece collection of foundational shapewear designed for versatility and all-day comfort.

The collection features Wireless Shaping Bras, Shaper Panties, Boyshorts, and Shorts, everyday essentials that smooth and shape without restriction, creating the perfect base for any outfit, along with Bodysuits and Shaper Camis that offer stretch, support, and effortless layering.

"We develop these styles in response to a growing demand for shaping solutions that seamlessly fit into daily life without causing any discomfort," said Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director of Shapermint. "This collection reflects our commitment to inclusivity, ensuring every woman feels supported, confident, and empowered in her wardrobe."

This move reinforces Shapermint's commitment to reimagining the shapewear experience, ensuring more women can access styles that provide comfort and confidence wherever they shop.

About Shapermint

Shapermint is one of the largest size-inclusive shapewear and intimate brands - serving over 12 million customers worldwide. Since launching in 2018, the brand has disrupted the industry by offering shaping essentials at great prices that prioritize comfort and fit for all body types. With a strong direct-to-consumer presence and expanding retail partnerships, Shapermint continues to shape the future of intimate apparel.

