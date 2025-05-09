Shanghai Electric Illuminates Intersolar Europe 2025, Drives Global Energy Transformation with Full Range of Innovative New Energy Solutions

The Company unveiled the fruits of its collaboratively innovated photovoltaic and hydrogen energy along with energy storage solutions in Munich, accelerating Europe's move towards carbon neutrality

MUNICH, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) once again impresses visitors at this year's Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, held in Munich from May 7-9. The Company showcases solutions in multiple fields, including solar and hydrogen energy, and energy storage. Utilizing its solution that adapts and localizes with cutting-edge technology, it presents an efficient path for Europe's green energy transformation and collaborates with global industry leaders to forge a blueprint for a zero-carbon future.

Carbon neutrality is a major strategic goal and a mission that will take concerted action from the whole world. Shanghai Electric is committed to connecting the world with innovative technologies, promoting the large-scale application of green energy, and making Chinese expertise a key force for global sustainable development.

Marking a major advance in green hydrogen technology, Shanghai Bright-H Technology, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, launches its new generation Bristack® series electrolyzers. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, the line includes 100-3000Nm³/h alkaline and 10-400Nm³/h PEM models. Featuring efficient gas-liquid transmission technology, the electrolyzers offer high current density, low energy consumption, wide load regulation and rapid response, achieving industry-leading hydrogen production efficiency. With annual production capacities of 1 gigawatt for alkaline electrolyzers and 200 megawatts for PEM electrolyzers, large-scale green hydrogen deployment is now more feasible.

Shanghai Electric's latest photovoltaic offerings include the Creator 210R series heterojunction modules, delivering 640W of power with 90% bifaciality. The Company's TOPCon cost-effective modules and colored building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) modules meet a range of market demands. Its modular sustainable construction site solutions boost low-carbon energy supply, increase installation efficiency by 50%, and suit fast turnover scenarios. Comprising five modules, including a single bracket and a BIPV roof, the system assembles quickly with bolts or self-tapping screws and allows flexible expansion.

At Intersolar Europe 2025, Shanghai Electric highlights its advancements in collaborative innovation across photovoltaics, hydrogen and energy storage, along with the integration of high-end equipment with smart energy. The Company's multi-energy system, combining solar and hydrogen storage solutions, is designed to optimize investment and operating costs. Shanghai Electric's flexible bracket and tracking system also unlocks the value of unused land, while its full life cycle services help ensure long-term project benefits and improved energy efficiency.

Leveraging its expertise and adapting to local conditions, Shanghai Electric proved its capability to push Europe's green energy transition toward net-zero emissions by 2050. In the United Kingdom, the Company has independently developed, built, and operated eight photovoltaic projects, featuring 220MWh of energy storage, with 100MWh already operational. These efforts are expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by about 112,000 tons annually.

Elsewhere, the photovoltaic project in Romania, constructed and operated with the participation of Shanghai Electric, is capable of supplying green electricity to over 120,000 households upon completion. The Pancevo Thermal Power Plant in Serbia, designed in full compliance with European standards and developed by Shanghai Electric, has generated a cumulative total exceeding 950 million kilowatt-hours of electricity since its commissioning, effectively alleviating local power supply constraints.

