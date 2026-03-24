SGS, with CertX, Now Offering Expanded DIGITAL TRUST Services to Strengthen AI-Powered and Autonomous System Compliance in Safety-Driven Industries

Building on Successful and Ongoing Participation in NVIDIA 'Halos Systems Inspection Lab' Ecosystem

ZUG, Switzerland, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company announced that it will be scaling inspection, assessment, and certification support for AI-powered and autonomous systems, bolstering its DIGITAL TRUST services across safety-driven industries. In July 2025, CertX (an SGS brand) joined the NVIDIA 'Halos Systems Inspection Lab' ecosystem to recognize inspection reports issued by the NVIDIA 'Halos Certified Program' – this set the stage for SGS and CertX to deliver their combined expertise to other industries where AI, automation and safety are paramount.

"SGS is excited about leveraging our expertise in digital assurance, safety certifications and cybersecurity solutions to expand inspections, assessments and certification support for next-generation AI-driven and autonomous systems," said Willy Fabritius, Global Head of Strategy and Business Development for SGS's Business Assurance Division. "This comes as a result of the success demonstrated by our DIGITAL TRUST certification brand, CertX, in supporting NVIDIA's move toward greater transparency, reliability and security of its autonomous vehicle AI-driven systems. We thank NVIDIA for the ongoing opportunity to take part in its Halos 'AI Systems Inspection Lab' ecosystem."

The NVIDIA 'Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab' plays a foundational role as the first-of-its-kind to be accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board, integrating functional safety, cybersecurity and AI assurance within a single framework. It is part of NVIDIA 'Halos', a comprehensive safety system that unifies vehicle architecture, AI models, chips, software, tools and services to support the safe development and deployment of autonomous vehicles from cloud to car, enabling automakers and developers to verify safe integration of their products with NVIDIA technology.

This announcement extends CertX's existing AI, cybersecurity, and functional safety certification expertise throughout SGS's global network, supporting customers in sectors where assurance requirements are increasing, including automotive, robotics, industrial automation and other safety-critical environments. SGS can now offer, at an expanded scale:

AI assurance, cybersecurity, and functional safety assessment to support product lifecycle confidence and reduce late-stage remediation risk.

to support product lifecycle confidence and reduce late-stage remediation risk. Independent inspection and assessment support of AI-powered or autonomous systems aligned with conformity assessment expectations for regulated and safety-critical use cases.

aligned with conformity assessment expectations for regulated and safety-critical use cases. More efficient evidence pathways for AI-powered or autonomous systems leveraging inspection outputs from the NVIDIA 'Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab', where applicable, as inputs to broader assessment and inspection activities performed by technical service providers and certification bodies.

With this expansion, SGS remains firmly aligned with its corporate Strategy 27 – "Accelerating growth, building trust". This strategy seeks to respond to megatrends driving growth in the TIC industry, in this case, accelerated demand for innovation in digital capabilities and new technologies. SGS launched its DIGITAL TRUST framework in October 2025 and acquired CertX in December 2024, as part of its strategy to deploy advanced services that help organizations reduce risk, improve operational efficiency and navigate today's complex digital landscape. SGS's DIGITAL TRUST services span system design and development through to deployment and operations. Discover SGS's Digital Trust Assurance services, part of its comprehensive SGS DIGITAL TRUST portfolio.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of over 100,000 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Applied Technical Services, Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.

SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

SOURCE SGS

Media Inquiries (SGS): Gonda Lamberink, +1 (551) 223-3336 | [email protected]