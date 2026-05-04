SGS Acquires Keystone Bioanalytical, Strengthening End-to-End Drug Development Lifecycle Testing Capabilities for North American Pharma and Biotech Industries

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Keystone Bioanalytical, a specialized provider of bioanalytical testing services based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (United States).

"Expanding our GLP‑compliant, bioanalysis-focused capabilities within the SGS North American network underscores our commitment to meeting the growing demand for high‑quality bioanalytical services supporting small and large molecule drug development," said Joseph Bower, Head of Life Sciences at SGS in North America. "This is an exciting time for SGS as we keep pace with the momentum driving North American pharma and biotech companies to lead the way globally in bringing innovative medicines and therapies to market."

Established in 2001, Keystone Bioanalytical specializes in quantitative liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) method development, validation, and analysis, including integrated biomarker analysis, as well as drug metabolite profiling and identification. Its 10,000 square foot GLP-compliant facility delivers bioanalysis across both pre-clinical and clinical phases of the drug development lifecycle, encompassing pharmacokinetics and clinical trial studies. Its team has built a strong reputation for delivering rapid turnaround times on tailored and complex small molecule and biomarker projects, supporting pharmaceutical and biotech clients across the United States.

In North America, stringent regulatory oversight by agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada is driving continued demand for high-quality bioanalytical testing services. The acquisition of Keystone Bioanalytical supports SGS Strategy 27 objectives to double North American sales between 2023 to 2027 by responding to megatrends shaping growth in the TIC industry, including rising regulation and increasing expectations for safety, health and well-being.

SGS has been supporting the North American pharmaceutical industry for over 30 years across the full drug development lifecycle. This regional expertise is complemented by a global network of 20+ laboratories across 11 countries, including 10 GLP-compliant sites, positioning SGS as one of the most comprehensive, wholly owned analytical laboratory networks serving the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors worldwide.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of over 100,000 dedicated professionals. With more than 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and a portfolio of trusted specialized brands, including Applied Technical Services, Brightsight, Bluesign, and Nutrasource.

SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN SW).

SOURCE SGS

Media Inquiries: Lauren Whittemore, Head of Marketing and Communications, SGS (North America), e: [email protected], t: +1 (917) 693-2498