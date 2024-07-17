Already with 35,000 players worldwide, the game delivers brand-new FPS experiences with its distinctive three-way battle system

SEOUL, South Korea, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- SGEntertec, a Korean VR game development company, is officially announcing the launch of Bounty City, its groundbreaking VR-based first-person shooter (FPS) game. Following an early-access version, this full version is available now on Steam, Meta, and Sidequest, delivering its signature three-way battle system in VR to keep FPS fans on their toes.

Download Bounty City now for a 30% discount:

SGEntertec’s Bounty City officially launches on July 18 0:00 (UTC); download it now to experience its revolutionary three-way battle system.

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2620340/Bounty_City_3Way_Battle/

Meta: https://www.meta.com/experiences/5969033179885505/

Sidequest: https://sidequestvr.com/app/21311/bounty-city-tactical-3-way-battle

Mr. Ko Dong Kyun, the CEO of SGEntertec, commented: "We are tremendously proud of what our first game offers gamers worldwide. After overcoming challenges along the way, Bounty City's three-way battle system marks a shift away from the straightforward player-enemy paradigm — establishing a whole new challenge for first-person shooter gameplay."

The game is a multiplayer VR-based FPS with a groundbreaking three-way battle system as the core concept. As players pursue various bounties in diverse environments, the system lets them alternate between offense and defense, adding a new layer of strategy and unpredictability.

A free early-access version was released in September 2023, and since then SGEntertec has released several in-game content updates, including for guns, outposts, maps, and more, to improve overall game experiences (versions 0.0.5 to 0.1.5). For the official launch, players will be able to download the 1.0.0 version, which introduces a broad array of new features.

The early access version has already brought Bounty City players to a total of approximately 35,000 from over 60 countries, as of July 11.

Bounty City's official launch version is set at $10.99, with a 30% discount offered for a limited time.

SG Entertec

As a VR game development company with a creative and autonomous corporate culture, we are composed of planners, art designers, and developers specialized in the VR industry, providing high-quality games and services. With a deep expertise and experience in game development, we possess valuable skills to produce and distribute high-quality content and services.

Media Contact

+82-70-4196-7279

[email protected]

SOURCE SGEntertec