Sewer Safety Week: Ontario Safety Partners Raise Awareness to Call Before You Clear

GUELPH, ON, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario One Call (OOC), Enbridge Gas, TSSA, Utilities Kingston, and Kitchener Utilities announce September 18 to 22, 2023 as Sewer Safety Week, the first joint initiative of its kind to raise awareness about sewer safety inspections.

"I am proud of this collaboration with our safety partners to raise awareness about such an important issue. Sewer safety inspections are completely free and very easy to book. They are available 24/7 and treated as emergency calls. If a sewer is blocked, it is essential people call Ontario One Call before attempting to clear the sewer pipe", says Ontario One Call's President & CEO, Jim Keech.

If a blockage is within your home, you or a licensed plumber can safely remove it. But, if the blockage is outside the walls of your home, stop and consider the risk of a sewer cross bore.

Some underground natural gas pipes may have been unintentionally installed through sewer pipes – a situation known as a sewer cross bore. Although this is rare, the pipes can co-exist safely and go undetected until the sewer pipe is blocked and needs to be cleared.

Mechanical plumbing tools could easily damage natural gas pipes and lead to a dangerous natural gas leak.

Call Before You Clear

If you have a blocked sewer, outside the walls of your home:

Contact OOC at 1-800-400-2255 before clearing the blockage.

OOC will notify the gas companies that will perform a free sewer safety inspection.

sewer safety inspection. If there are no cross bores, you or your plumber can continue to clear the blockage. If there is a potential cross bore, the appropriate utility will fix the issue.

"Enbridge Gas, along with other gas companies and partners, prioritizes safety above all else. Free sewer safety inspections are offered as a service to safeguard contractors, individuals, and communities. In the event of a sewer blockage, it is essential that everyone contacts Ontario One Call to avoid the risks. Always call before you clear", says Michael McGivery, Director of Distribution Protection, Enbridge Gas.

"Utilities Kingston's top priority is to ensure public and infrastructure safety," says Rob Bowen, Supervisor of Inspection and Support, Utilities Kingston. "When you call for a free sewer safety inspection, our certified technicians respond quickly to any sewer safety call in our service area. Remember, before you clear an outside sewer blockage, always confirm that you are not at risk of damaging a gas line, by contacting Ontario One Call."

Ontario One Call is a public safety administrative authority that acts as a communications link between underground infrastructure owners, and individuals who are planning to dig in the province of Ontario. In 2012, the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act was passed, which stipulates by law that anyone in the province of Ontario must contact Ontario One Call before they dig.

Enbridge Gas, an Enbridge (ENB) company, is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with 2023 marking its 175th anniversary of serving customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.9 million customers and is leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions.

Utilities Kingston operates multiple utilities through a single service structure, allowing it to deliver cost savings and customer service excellence. The company is unique in Ontario, combining water, wastewater, natural gas, electricity and telecommunications services in one company. Trusted by customers to deliver reliable utilities for more than 150 years, employees are proud to provide personal, responsive services.

Throughout Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) administers provincial safety regulations and enhances public safety. TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts.

Kitchener Utilities is a division of the City of Kitchener and is one of two gas utilities in Ontario that is municipally owned. For over 120 years, they have delivered water and gas services to the citizens of Kitchener.

